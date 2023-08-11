"Admit you're hurt", "Great deal when it was LFC" - Chelsea fans slam Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher as he makes salty claim about Moises Caicedo deal

Chelsea fans have criticized Jamie Carragher amidst their battle with Liverpool for midfielder Moises Caicedo's signature.

The Reds are working to clinch a momentous deal to sign the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder for a record £110m. But Chelsea remain firm in the race for his signature as well.

Reds icon recently shared his thoughts on the deal. However, his dual stance on the deal has attracted widespread attention and a hailstorm of criticism from the Blues' fans.

Carragher's initial reaction to Anfield's late-night bid was one of measured support. He tweeted:

"110M is a big price for Caicedo but Liverpool had to pay big as clubs knew they were desperate."

Yet, as news of Chelsea's renewed interest in Caicedo surfaced, the tone of Carragher's commentary shifted dramatically. In a subsequent tweet that referred to the Blues' owner Todd Boehly, he stated:

"110M is a ridiculous amount of money to pay for a 21yr old, Boehly has lost his mind yet again."

This sudden change in perspective sparked outrage among Chelsea fans, who perceived a bias in Carragher's evaluation. They took to social media with a torrent of responses, expressing their displeasure at the former footballer's inconsistency, slamming him with tweets like these:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discusses Caicedo deal amidst Chelsea interest

The events surrounding Moises Caicedo's transfer have reached its dramatic climax. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the club's agreement with Brighton to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder this summer.

In a late-night maneuver that stunned the footballing world, the Reds outflanked the Blues, sealing a £110 million deal with Brighton. Klopp announced the agreement ahead of a highly-anticipated showdown with Chelsea on Sunday. He said (via Football London):

"First and foremost, I got told I can confirm the deal with the club is agreed. Whatever that means exactly. We want the player and not any kind of agreement. What did change is we are a club, we don't have endless resources."

He added:

"We didn't expect a couple of things to happen this summer; [Jordan Henderson, Fabinho] - stuff like this. We gave it a go and we will see. I've told you now what I know."

For Chelsea, the news serves as a colossal blow, especially given the extensive negotiations that transpired between them and Brighton. To have Liverpool swoop in at the eleventh hour and seemingly win the race for Caicedo will undoubtedly sting.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit have not backed down and will continue to push for the 21-year-old, who has not yet signed officially at Merseyside.