Adult film star Eva Elfie jumps up and down in excitement as she watches Barcelona title celebrations from balcony

Adult star Eva Elfie joined in the celebrations as Barcelona fans paraded through the streets after they won the La Liga 2022-23 title. They managed to secure the title by beating Espanyol in their latest match.

The triumph marked the Catalan club's first since 2019. Xavi also won his first major trophy as the manager. He previously led the team to a Supercopa de Espana win earlier in the season.

Hence, excited fans celebrated to the highest order. Elfie, who has almost 4 million Instagram followers, joined the celebrations as well.

Elfie uploaded a video on her Instagram where she could be seen jumping up and down in a braless creamy tank top. Elfie uploaded the video on her Instagram story.

Elfie was previously seen waving Barcelona's flag as the crowd gathered to celebrate their favorite team's win.

Xavi reacted to leading Barcelona to La Liga glory

Xavi helped Barcelona win their first La Liga title in four years. A bonafide legend of the club as a player, he added another feather to his decorated cap as the manager of the team.

The trophy was also the first massive achievement of his managerial career. Hence, there is no doubt that the legendary midfielder feels delighted with his team's achievements.

Xavi recently worded out his feelings, telling Movista following the La Liga triumph:

"We are left with a magnificent feeling, more than 10 months of work, of sacrifice. It has been an extraordinary job. For the fans, for the club, winning it was vital for the stability of the project, we must continue on this path. This League means that we are doing things very well, this gives us stability, although we still have the unfinished business of European competition."

Barca still have four games remaining in their campaign. Defensively, the team has been extraordinary this season. They have conceded only 13 goals in 34 league matches this season.

