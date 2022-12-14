"Advantage Morocco", "A very big miss" - Fans lose their minds as 2 France stars are ruled out for 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final

Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot will not be starting for France for the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, December 14. Fans on Twitter were concerned about Didier Deschamps' team due to the duo's absence.

They have been crucial for Les Bleus during the tournament in Qatar. French outlet L'Equipe reported that both players missed training before the game due to illness.

Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana have come in as replacements for the game against Morocco.

Fans, however, expressed their concern on social media as they opined that Kylian Mbappe and co. are going to miss the duo big time against Walid Regragui's side. Some even went a step further to claim Morocco are now at an advantage.

Here are some of the best reactions to the defender and midfielder not featuring in France's lineup against the Atlas Lions in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals:

aussie @HoesHateAussie @GFFN Rabiot and Upa being sick is gonna hurt us @GFFN Rabiot and Upa being sick is gonna hurt us

U @UTDUA9 No Upa and Rabiot is massive No Upa and Rabiot is massive

Y @FreeY__SM Rabiot absent Rabiot absent 😩😩

🇦🇷🇯🇵 @Dontsm0kekids EuroFoot @eurofootcom Rabiot & Upamecano will not play vs Morocco. Youssouf Fofana & Konaté will start the semi-final tonight instead, reports Rabiot & Upamecano will not play vs Morocco. Youssouf Fofana & Konaté will start the semi-final tonight instead, reports @lequipe 🚨🇫🇷 Rabiot & Upamecano will not play vs Morocco. Youssouf Fofana & Konaté will start the semi-final tonight instead, reports @lequipe. Rabiot going to be a very big miss twitter.com/eurofootcom/st… Rabiot going to be a very big miss twitter.com/eurofootcom/st…

Junior Maruwa 🇨🇵 @juniormaruwa Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3FuW4Rs Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano have caught colds as a result of the constant air conditioning in Qatar, and are doubts to face Morocco tonight. (L'Éq) Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano have caught colds as a result of the constant air conditioning in Qatar, and are doubts to face Morocco tonight. (L'Éq)bit.ly/3FuW4Rs Rabiot will be a huge miss. (F)upamecano can still be adequately replaced by Konaté and Saliba but none of the French midfielders can offer the quality of Rabiot. Watching Fofana and Guendouzi did not give me any confidence at all. They were shit. twitter.com/gffn/status/16… Rabiot will be a huge miss. (F)upamecano can still be adequately replaced by Konaté and Saliba but none of the French midfielders can offer the quality of Rabiot. Watching Fofana and Guendouzi did not give me any confidence at all. They were shit. twitter.com/gffn/status/16…

France FIFA World Cup stars Jules Kounde and Raphel Varane laud Didier Deschamps for his coaching style

France Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Didier Deschamps is aiming to help France become the first team since 1962 to win consecutive FIFA World Cups. Been at the helm since 2012, Deschamps is known to motivate his players like no other.

Defender Jules Kounde praised the France coach's man-management skills as he recently said (via FIFA's official website):

“Generally speaking, I think he's a coach who does everything to make the players feel comfortable. As for his approach, he's clear about what he expects from each player. This allows the players to feel involved, whether we play a lot or a little. We especially have a clear idea of what the coach expects from us so I think this is one of his strengths.”

Manchester United's Raphael Varane echoed Kounde's statement as he said:

“For me, Didier's best coaching quality is his ability to form a group, to use everyone's qualities for a collective goal. Also, to put the team above all else and use their qualities towards the collective goal."

Deschamps, meanwhile, shared his take on Morocco as opponents ahead of the highly-anticipated semi-final showdown. He said:

"They’re a team that have defended pretty well, but they aren't only defensive, otherwise they wouldn't have reached the semi-finals, They also have some offensive tools, but [with] a defensive base, which is well-organised and very rational.

"With that they have skill because of attacking players like [Youssef] En-Nesyri, [Hakim] Ziyech or [Sofiane] Boufal, who can create problems for their opponents. They master their craft, just like any other big team that are in the semi-finals. They have the skill to defend very well, for sure. They defend properly."

The winner of today's semi-final clash will face Argentina in the final on Sunday, while the loser will face Croatia in the third-place playoff a day earlier.

