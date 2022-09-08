"Advantage Napoli", "Just when you thought his decision making couldn't get worse" - Liverpool fans angry as Jurgen Klopp names 'finished' player in starting XI 

Liverpool fans are angered by Jurgen Klopp's decision to start James Milner in their Champions League clash with Napoli on September 7.

The veteran midfielder's performances have drawn the ire of the Anfield faithful, with many deeming him to be way past his peak.

Milner was dropped by Klopp following his performance against Manchester United in a 2-1 defeat on August 22.

He has started the last three fixtures on the bench which has seen the Reds manage two wins and a draw.

The English midfielder comes back into the side for tonight's encounter with Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Meanwhile, Alisson Becker starts in goal with a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Milner is joined in midfield by Fabinho and Harvey Elliott with the latter having impressed at the start of the season.

The teenager has become a regular under Klopp this season, making seven appearances.

The Reds go with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz, which means club-record signing Darwin Nunez settles for the bench.

Klopp will be looking for a reaction from his men following a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby at the weekend.

However, the German's decision to start Milner has irritated supporters and here are some reactions from Twitter:

🇸🇪 @_LFCTs @LFC @sscnapoli You bought Arthur just to start 36 year old Milner. @LFC @sscnapoli You bought Arthur just to start 36 year old Milner. 😭

OSLFC @6timesladd @LFC @sscnapoli Fuck sake klopp, just when you thought his decision making couldn’t get any worse, up pops Milner in midfield @LFC @sscnapoli Fuck sake klopp, just when you thought his decision making couldn’t get any worse, up pops Milner in midfield

Sandile @Khubase_ I don't know why kloop is showing so much loyalty on milner , that old man is finished. I don't know why kloop is showing so much loyalty on milner , that old man is finished.

Liverpool looking to bounce back from Champions League final heartbreak

The Reds suffered a bitter blow in last season's final

Klopp's side came within touching distance of lifting the Champions League last season for a second time during the German's tenure in charge.

However, Vinicius Jr's second-half strike for Real Madrid was enough to defeat the Reds in the final and stop them from securing a memorable treble on May 28.

Liverpool had won both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and were in remarkable form up until the final.

The bitter taste of defeat from that night in Paris may spur them on to go one better in this season's tournament.

Tonight, they face a Napoli side who are currently unbeaten in Serie A with three wins and two draws from their first five fixtures.

Luciano Spalletti's side will be full of confidence against a Liverpool side that are currently underperforming.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is Napoli's current top scorer with four goals and he will be looking to be a threat against the Reds defense.

The other two teams that make up Group Ajax and Rangers. The Amsterdam side have destroyed the Scottish Premier League outfit 4-0.

Liverpool will know they need to get back to winning ways.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett