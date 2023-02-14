"Affected us positively" - Al-Nassr women's team star hails Cristiano Ronaldo's influence after their Saudi Women's Premier League glory

Al-Nassr women's team goalkeeper Sara Khalid has explained how Al-Aalami superstar Cristiano Ronaldo helped the team on their road to Saudi Women's Premier League glory.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr finalized the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer in December. The transfer was seen as a huge coup not only for the club but also for football as a whole in the country.

Ronaldo has since led Al-Aalami to two wins and a draw in three Saudi Pro League matches. He has also found the back of the net five times for the club, including a four-goal haul in their 4-0 win against Al-Wehda last week.

Rudi Garcia's side have undoubtedly been boosted by the arrival of the five-time Ballon d'Or. However, the Portuguese icon's influence extends beyond just the club's men's team.

Sara has revealed that Ronaldo's visit to Al Nassr's women's team camp gave them extra motivation to win the inaugural Saudi Women's Premier League. The goalkeeper recalled the player wishing them luck ahead of their penultimate clash with Al-Ittihad. She told Arabic outlet Sport24:

"Ronaldo's visit certainly affected us positively. After he attended the training session and took souvenir photos with us, he wished us success in our match against Al-Ittihad Club in the penultimate round."

Al-Nassr women's team notably emerged victorious in the inaugural edition of the Saudi Women's Premier League last weekend. They finished the season with 35 points to their name, winning 11, drawing two, and losing one of their 14 matches.

The ladies claimed the title after finishing three points above the club's Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal. Al-Aalami men's team will now be determined to follow suit by winning the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to Al-Nassr women's team after their triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to their training camp seemingly gave Al-Nassr's women's team extra motivation to win the league. It is worth noting that the forward also sent them a message after they got the job done at the weekend. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"Huge congratulations to Al-Nassr women’s team on their 1st league win. Such a fantastic achievement."

Cristiano Ronaldo will now turn his attention towards leading the men's team to glory in the Saudi Pro League. They currently sit atop the table with 37 points to their name, having won 11, drawn four, and lost one of their 16 games so far.

It is worth noting that Al-Shabab are level on points with them and are only behind on goal difference. Garcia and Co., though, have a game in hand.

