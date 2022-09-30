“After City-BVB in 2021, almost 15 people said I should come” – Erling Haaland says he’ll ‘do the best’ after joining best sporting project in the world at Manchester City 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland recently opened up on how his transfer from Borussia Dortmund materialized earlier this summer.

Haaland joined the Cityzens for an initial fee of £51 million in the summer transfer window.

The Norwegian revealed that several City players approached him after their UEFA Champions League clash against Dortmund in 2021.

The two teams squared off in the quarter-finals of the competition last year, with the English side winning both games by a margin of 2-1.

The 22-year-old spoke about his conversations with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and more after those games (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It’s the best sporting project in the football world right now... it’s where I think I’ll do the best, After City-BVB in 2021, almost 15 people said I should come. Stones, Dias, Foden, de Bruyne…”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



“After City-BVB in 2021, almost 15 people said I should come. Stones, Dias, Foden, de Bruyne…”. Erling Haaland on Man City: “It’s the best sporting project in the football world right now... it’s where I think I’ll do the best”, says on ‘Haaland - the big decision’“After City-BVB in 2021, almost 15 people said I should come. Stones, Dias, Foden, de Bruyne…”. Erling Haaland on Man City: “It’s the best sporting project in the football world right now... it’s where I think I’ll do the best”, says on ‘Haaland - the big decision’ 🔵 #MCFC“After City-BVB in 2021, almost 15 people said I should come. Stones, Dias, Foden, de Bruyne…”. https://t.co/5TqGsjsPAb

Haaland has enjoyed a stunning start to his life at Manchester City. The 22-year-old has bagged 14 goals and provided one assist in 10 games for the Cityzens across all competitions.

He has scored 11 goals in just seven Premier League matches so far.

Chris Sutton believes Erling Haaland's Manchester City will thrash Manchester United

Erling Haaland in action for Manchester City

BBC pundit Chris Sutton recently shared a bold prediction as City are set to host rivals Manchester United on October 2. The pundit predicted a 4-1 scoreline in favor of Pep Guardiola's team.

Here's what Sutton wrote in his column for BBC:

"For all the positivity about Manchester United's progress under Erik ten Hag, they are playing Manchester City, who are the best team in the country and by far the best team in Manchester."

Sutton further added:

"We saw Arsenal created chances against United in their last league game, but failed to take them. If City play anywhere near as well as they can do, they will do the same, and they won't miss. United could cause them problems on the counter, but a more likely scenario is that they are going to get pumped."

The Manchester derby is one of the biggest fixtures of the season. A total of 454 goals have been scored in the fixture, with both clubs scoring 227 goals each.

The Cityzens are currently second in the Premier League table while Manchester United are fifth.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums There's been 454 goals scored in 164 league meetings between Manchester United and Manchester City...



The current goal difference is 0 with both teams having scored 227 goals each! 🤯🤯🤯 There's been 454 goals scored in 164 league meetings between Manchester United and Manchester City...The current goal difference is 0 with both teams having scored 227 goals each! 🤯🤯🤯

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far