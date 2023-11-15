After Cristiano Ronaldo receives $1.3 million-worth luxury watch, Lionel Messi wears limited edition Spider-Man collection also owned by Ed Sheeran

Legends and rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have recently added two stunning watches to their respective collections.

Jacob & Co CEO Jacob Arabo recently delivered a watch named Twin Turbo Furious worth $1.3 million to Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. It was launched in 2018 and there are only 18 pieces of the designer watch. It is hand-crafted and has 832 pieces and weighs 1.15 grams. The watch also features an 18-carat white gold bezel and 344 baguette-cut white diamonds.

About delivering the watch to Cristiano Ronaldo, Arabo wrote on Instagram:

"I was in the neighbourhood, so I decided to personally deliver a $1.3 million watch for the one and only Cristiano."

Days after this, Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi was also spotted wearing a limited-edition designer watch. During Inter Miami's friendly against New York City FC last week, the Argentine wore Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Spider-Man.

Popstars Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran have also been seen wearing the watch in the past. The limited-edition watch is tourbillon equipped and is powered by hand-wound Calibre 2974 and costs around $215,000.

Alexis Sanchez picks another player as GOAT over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Many in the footballing world regard Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the two greatest players of all time. They have dominated the sport for around 15 years, winning 13 Ballons d'Or between them, with Messi winning eight. They have broken numerous records and won almost every trophy available.

However, when recently asked about his pick as the GOAT, former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and named Ronaldo Nazario. He said (via Daily Post Nigeria):

“Ronaldo [Brazilian Ronaldo], the Phenomenon for me, is the world number one.

“I have played with many strong players, I have seen Messi and Ronaldo up close, but he is something else. When he made that fake and went at a mile an hour, it was incredible, a beautiful thing to see in football.”

Ronaldo Nazario scored 298 goals and provided 76 assists in 454 club games for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Inter Milan, winning numerous trophies.

He registered 62 goals and 32 assists in 99 games for Brazil, helping them win two FIFA World Cup trophies. The legendary striker also won two Ballons d'Or in 1997 and 2002.