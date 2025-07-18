After criticism from Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United set to move into new £50 million-worth training ground with facilities including barber shop

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism, Manchester United are all set to open their new £50m training ground in the coming days, according to The Times. The Portuguese superstar had famously slammed the club's facilities after returning for his second spell in 2021.

The five time-Ballon d'Or winner had complained that the swimming pool hadn't changed since he had left in 2009 to join Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was concerned that missing tiles in the pool were a safety hazard and had refused to use it.

While club official initially felt that the Portuguese's criticism was a bit harsh, Sir Jim Ratcliffe had sprung into action after taking charge of the club last year. Manchester United's first team have been using the Academy facilities since last summer, but will return to the new setup at the end of their pre-season tour of the US on August 4.

Carrington now has state-of-the-art amenities, which includes a barbar shop on the first floor, along with other recreational facilities for the players. There will also be a top class canteen and a new swimming pool, as the Red Devils look to encourage team bonding sessions after practice.

In the ground level, players will move through the changing rooms, gym, pool, and medical and massage areas in the correct order before heading to practice. Manchester United have installed world-class cryogenic chambers as well, while also upgrading the gym.

The Red Devils plan to shift many senior figure from Old Trafford to Carrington to make it the hub of their operations. It now appears that INEOS have taken Cristiano Ronaldo's previous comments very seriously, and have worked to build a world-class training center that the Portuguese would be proud of.

How many trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo won with Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo won nine trophies during his time at Manchester United, all under Sir Alex Ferguson in his first stint at the club. The Red Devils initially signed the Portuguese ace from Sporting in 2003.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to win the league thrice with the Premier League giants, as well as the first of his five Champions League titles. Ronaldo also lifted the FA Cup, two EFL Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Community Shield.

After conquering Spain with Real Madrid and Italy with Juventus, the Portuguese returned for a brief second spell with Manchester United in 2021. The 40-year-old ultimately left for Al-Nassr in December 2022.

