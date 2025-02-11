After ex-Al-Nassr chief claims Cristiano Ronaldo should play for different team in SPL, Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus speaks on working with Portugal hero

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has ruled out the possibility of working with Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he lauded the Portuguese star's longevity and performance at the top level despite being in the twilight of his career.

Ronaldo, who recently turned 40, is reportedly set to extend his stay in Saudi Arabia for another year. As per recent reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has agreed to a new deal with the Knights of Najd.

During a recent interview with Channel 11 (via Ojogo), Jorge Jesus was asked about the possibility of coaching his compatriot. He replied:

"Working with him? I don't think it'll be possible anymore. He's an example at 40 years old. In one of the last games we played, I said 'how does he run so much at 39, he's fast and super motivated?' He lacks nothing."

The Al-Hilal manager's comments come after former Al-Nassr' chief Saud Al-Sarami's claim that Cristiano Ronaldo should have joined a rival SPL club rather than extending his contract with Stefano Pioli's side.

Speaking recently to Al-Arabiya (via SNL24), Al-Sarami said:

"I mentioned more than a month ago that Ronaldo had already reached an agreement with Al Nassr to extend his contract for two more seasons, not just one. Cristiano is a massive asset for the Saudi League. He is professional, honours his contracts, and does everything to excite the fans."

"Ronaldo is now 40 years old, and the club has recently signed Jhon Duran. I think it would have been better for Cristiano to continue playing in Saudi Arabia, but for a different team instead of Al Nassr," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to win a major trophy with Al-Nassr. The club finished as runners-up in the league in the two seasons he has competed with them so far. The Knights of Najd are currently third in the standings with 41 points from 19 matches, six points behind Al-Hilal in the second position, and eight points adrift leaders Al-Ittihad.

Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's reported new deal with Al-Nassr

According to Saudi Arabian media outlet Arriyadiyah, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to renew his contract with Al-Nassr for another season. His current contract is set to expire in the summer.

Contrary to initial speculations that the Portuguese icon's new deal will come with a salary raise and a 5 percent stake in the club, Arriyadiyah reports that the new contract has the same terms as the existing contract.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United in December 2022, penning a two-and-a-half-year deal. He reportedly earns about $200 million per year, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world currently.

