After Jamie Carragher said Andy Robertson ‘needs help’ at Liverpool, Steve McManaman offers his opinion on left-back

Steve McManaman has backed Andy Robertson to remain Liverpool's first-choice left-back amidst criticism from the likes of Jamie Carragher. He believes the Scotsman has bounced back well from a tough period.

Robertson has had a tough 2024-25 campaign. He's registered just one assist in 29 games across competitions and has also been disappointing in defense. This has led to him facing criticism from fans and pundits alike, including Jamie Carragher. The former Liverpool defender recently said (via Rousing the Kop):

"He [Robertson] needs help, doesn’t he? Tsimikas is injured and he’s not at that level, we know that. But Robertson is playing too much football. He can still do 15-20 games a season, but he needs help in January.”

Steve McManaman, however, believes Robertson can still be the No. 1 choice for the Merseysiders, as he said:

“For me, yes. He went through a sticky period certainly, when he played Arsenal and he gave a penalty away at Southampton.

“But I think he’s responded very well and I’d still put him number one in-front of Kostas Tsimikas. He’s an able deputy, don’t get me wrong, but I’d still have Andy Robertson in my side. He’s better going forward and that’s what Liverpool are good at.”

Robertson has made 326 appearances for the Reds since arriving from Hull City in 2017 and recorded 11 goals and 66 assists.

Liverpool line up 3 left-back options as potential Andy Robertson replacement: Reports

While Andy Robertson's form has been underwhelming this season, his backup, Kostas Tsimikas, has also been disappointing. The Greek has provided two assists in 20 games across competitions. Hence, Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a long-term replacement for the duo.

They were heavily linked with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. However, in a recent live video on his YouTube channel, the Hungarian ruled out a potential move (via Rousing the Kop). Hence, the Reds have identified three other targets - Antonee Robinson, Alvaro Carreras, and Federico Dimarco.

Robinson has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season, recording nine assists in 23 games. His contract with the Cottagers expires in 2028 and he's been heavily linked with a potential move to Anfield.

Carreras, meanwhile, has impressed with Benfica, registering three goals and four assists in 31 games across competitions this season. However, his release clause worth €50 million could be deemed too expensive by Liverpool.

Finally, Dimarco has been a key player for Inter Milan over the years and contributed 17 goals and 30 assists in 165 games for them. He's won numerous trophies with them and his contract expires in 2027.

