After John Obi Mikel tells Jamie Carragher to ‘f**k off’, Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson makes feelings clear about AFCON row

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has made his feelings clear about the AFCON row after John Obi Mikel told Jamie Carragher to "f**k off." The Liverpool legend has been in the headlines for his views and comments about the Africa Cup of Nations, which many former players have not taken kindly to.

During a debate about Mohamed Salah potentially winning the Ballon d'Or, Carragher argued that the Egyptian would be affected by playing in AFCON. According to the former defender, it was not a "major tournament." He said (via BBC):

"I think the problem is the fact he's with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in the major tournament as such, or maybe got a great chance of winning, I think it's either the Champions League or the major tournament. Normally, the player who excels in that."

Carragher clarified his statements on social media, arguing:

"I don't think he would win the Ballon d'Or. Because I don't think AFCON carries the weight of other tournaments."

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson clearly did not agree with this sentiment, as the Senegal international took to his Instagram Stories to share an image. Here's the post:

Nicolas Jackson reacts to Jamie Carragher's statements (Source: Instagram Stories)

Among other former players, Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel lashed out in reaction. In an x-rated comment on the Obi One podcast, he slammed Carragher, saying (via Yahoo):

“The Africa Cup of Nations is as big [as the Euros], I’ve played in it and won it. It’s not in his f—–g place to discredit the AFCON. He sits there week in, week out teaching and coaching people on how to win the Premier League and he never won it!

“He can f**k off! He’s never won the league. He analyses teams and tells them how to win it but you’ve never won it. You don’t know what it takes to win the f——g Premier League.”

It is worth noting that John Obi Mikel and Nicolas Jackson have had their issues in the past. During the Chelsea striker's poor form earlier in the season, the former midfielder stated that the Blues needed a top striker, rather than Jackson.

The Senegal international notably scored the Blues' fastest Premier League goal since 2017 (58 seconds) and responded by telling Obi to "shut your mouth, don't talk sh*t" (via GOAL).

Nicolas Jackson began the season strongly at Chelsea, but has since slowed down

Nicolas Jackson started the season in remarkable form with the Blues. After he was ribbed by Mikel Obi at the start of the campaign, following their 2-0 loss to Manchester City, the striker enjoyed a commanding run in front of goal.

He racked up nine goals in the next 15 Premier League appearances, alongside three assists. However, this form tapered off, as he has failed to score since their 2-1 win over Brentford on December 15, last year.

The striker has picked up just two assists in 2025, and has been unable to find the back of the net. Notably, the Chelsea forward has picked up a hamstring injury, which will keep him out of contention for the foreseeable future.

