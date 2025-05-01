After Lamine Yamal shines vs Inter, Lautaro Martinez makes stance clear on comparisons between Barcelona ace and Lionel Messi

Following Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday (April 30), Lautaro Martinez has weighed in on the comparison involving Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. The 27-year-old Argentine asserted that Messi is ‘incomparable’ and remains the greatest player of all time (GOAT).

Ad

In an interview after the draw in Catalonia, Martinez was quizzed about the comparison involving his legendary Argentine teammate and Yamal. He said (via Hindustan Times):

“For me, Leo [Messi] is incomparable, because Leo is and will always be the best player of all time. I'm not going to make that comparison. All I can say is that Lamine is an important player, we've all seen him, we all know him.”

Ad

Trending

During the game against Nerazzurri, Yamal was a menace in attack for the Camp Nou outfit. The Spaniard was the mastermind of La Blaugrana's comeback, having scored an emphatic goal in the 24th minute when they were trailing 2-0.

At age 17 years and 291 days, Yamal marked his 100th career club appearance and became the second-youngest player to score in a UCL semifinal. The Spaniard has bagged 24 assists and 15 goals in 49 games across competitions for the Catalan side this season.

Ad

Yamal's heroics have often led to fans comparing him to the Barcelona legend, La Pulga. However, Martinez has watered down the debate by declaring Messi the GOAT.

"I think he's a special player" - Barcelona manager on Lamine Yamal

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg - Source: Getty

Hansi Flick has lauded Yamal and called him a 'special player.' This came after the Spanish wonderkid put in a Player of the Match-worthy display in the 3-3 draw against Inter.

Ad

Reacting to Yamal's display in a post-match interview, Flick had the following to say (via Barca Universal on X):

"I think he's a special player. I've said it many times before, he's a genius... To do all that at 17 years old, he's an unbelievable player."

Expand Tweet

Ad

He added:

"Lamine has always done that. In the big games, he's there, showing how good he is. I think he enjoys these moments too."

Expand Tweet

Yamal remains an important figure in Flick's squad as Barcelona are looking to end their campaign by winning a treble. With five games left in the La Liga, Barca are four points ahead of title contenders Real Madrid. In the UCL, a victory against Inter in the second leg will secure them a spot in this season's final, which will be played in Munich.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More