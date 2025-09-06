After Lionel Messi casts shadow over 2026 World Cup involvement, David Beckham says ‘he still wants more’ on Instagram

David Beckham has said that he wants more from Lionel Messi as the Argentine superstar cast doubts over his World Cup involvement. The Inter Miami co-owner and president insisted that the 38-year-old still has a lot to offer despite having already achieved everything across his illustrious career.Lionel Messi played his last game in an Argentina shirt in Argentina on Thursday, September 4 helping the Albiceleste secure a 3-0 win against Venezuela. The former Barcelona and PSG attacker scored a brace, with Lautaro Martinez scoring the other goal.After the game, Messi had an emotional moment addressing more than 80,000 fans. The eight-time Ballon d'Or came up with a shock revelation that he is yet to decide whether he wants to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The former Barcelona forward said, as quoted by GOAL:“As I’ve said before, I don’t think I’ll play another World Cup… At my age, it’s only logical to think I might not. Day by day, I try to feel good and, above all, be honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it. But when I don’t, honestly, I don’t enjoy it - and if that’s the case, I’d rather not be there. So we’ll see.&quot;Messi added:&quot;I haven’t made a decision yet about the World Cup. Match by match, I’ll finish the season, then have preseason, and in six months, I’ll see how I feel. Hopefully I can finish this MLS season strong, have a good preseason in 2026, and then make a decision.”David Beckham, the president and co-owner of Inter Miami, took to social media, urging Messi to continue. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger believes that there's more to come from the Argentine legend. David Beckham wrote on Instagram:&quot;A special night for a special person... Everything has been achieved but he still wants more , not for himself but for his country... Last night Argentina celebrated Leo in the way he truly deserves... felicitaciones leo 🩵🤍🩵 @leomessi&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLionel Messi has already achieved everything he possibly could with both club and country. The FIFA World Cup eluded him for years but he helped Argentina secure their third World Cup in 2022.When David Beckham opened up on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo comparisonsDavid Beckham once explained why he admires Lionel Messi more than his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The two greats of modern football are often regarded as the GOATs and have shared a rivalry for almost two decades.With the two superstars dominating the football landscape for so long, the GOAT debate as only grown stronger and stronger. When asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo, David Beckham picked the Argentine. In an interview with ESPN Argentina via GOAL, the Inter Miami president said:&quot;It has to be Messi. I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he’s a great father. I love him because he’s a great personality, a character. He’s a great person. But I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game.&quot;The former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger added:&quot;He plays the game with passion. He plays the game just free the way he plays. And I think this past World Cup again. I think the way he played for his team, for his country and to win that World Cup was an incredible moment for him. And I love watching players like him.&quot;Lionel Messi is the most decorated footballer of all time with 46 trophies won across his career. He has also won the Ballon d'Or on eight occasions which is a record while Cristiano Ronaldo has won it five times.