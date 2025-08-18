After Lionel Messi misses several games due to injuries recently, Di Maria says whether Argentina captain should play 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Argentina forward Angel Di Maria has stated that Lionel Messi should be included in the national team for next year's FIFA World Cup. He believes that the Inter Miami superstar elevates the side and also makes fans excited about watching the matches.

Messi missed 10 games for club and country last year, after picking up a ligament injury in the Copa America final. He missed four other games last season and was also forced to sit out two matches this month after picking up a leg injury in the Leagues Cup action.

However, Di Maria is not concerned about Messi missing the FIFA World Cup and claimed that the Inter Miami captain has to be a part of the squad. He compared the Barcelona legend to Diego Maradona and told La Nacional (via GOAL):

"Yes, yes. No matter what shape he’s in, no matter what happens, Leo has to play in the World Cup, no matter what. That's him, and he also keeps the national team growing and keeps people excited. That's him. It's like when Diego (Maradona) was there."

"It's them, and there's no one else. They're from another planet; they're not from here. We have to keep enjoying it, and hopefully it'll be in the best shape possible. Leo is an alien. He’s a phenomenon—let’s not waste the chance to keep watching him. I watch Inter Miami games because I want to keep watching. I never watched MLS, and now I have a season ticket just to watch it."

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria played key roles for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup win. The retired winger scored in the final, while the Inter Miami superstar scored a brace and converted his chance in the penalty shootout, which they won 4-2.

Argentine journalist mentioned FIFA World Cup while talking about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami contract

Argentine journalist Leo Paradizo claimed earlier this year that Lionel Messi was close to renewing his contract at Inter Miami because of the FIFA World Cup. He stated that the Argentine is working on keeping himself fit for the tournament next summer and a chance of clubs is not in his plans. He said on Splendid AM 990 (via All About Argentina):

“Leo Messi understands that at this stage of his career, if he wants to arrive in good shape for the World Cup, he needs to take care of himself and manage his playing time. He can do that at Inter Miami. Leo wants to play in the World Cup and doesn’t want to take risks, like getting injured or facing a demanding schedule in the months leading up to it, which could increase his chances of the muscle injuries that have troubled him recently. I think he’s closer to renewing with Inter Miami than moving to another team.”

Lionel Messi is yet to sign a new deal at Inter Miami, but talks over the contract are still ongoing.

