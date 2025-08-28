After Lionel Messi returns from injury and scores twice to take Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final, Rodrigo De Paul makes bold 2022 World Cup claim

Inter Miami star Rodrigo De Paul made a major claim about Lionel Messi in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after he led the Herons to the Leagues Cup final. The MLS side won 3-1 against Orlando City with Messi scoring a brace.

Lionel Messi returned to the starting XI against Orlando City after an injury break. Orlando City's Marco Pasalic scored at the brink of halftime (45+1'), with the side maintaining the lead until the final 15 minutes of the game. In the 77th minute, Lionel Messi brought Inter Miami back into the match after scoring from the penalty spot. In another moment of his signature magic, he doubled the lead (88') before Telasco Segovia (90+1') sealed the win with the third and winning goal.

Speaking to reporters after the 3-1 victory, Lionel Messi's teammate and compatriot, Rodrigo De Paul, hailed the Argentine as the greatest. He referred to the 2022 World Cup, saying (via GOAL):

"Leo Messi has shown once again why he’s the greatest player in the history of this sport. He’s always decisive, just as he was at the World Cup."

Lionel Messi was pivotal in leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The campaign is considered among the greatest in his career, with him winning the Golden Ball for being the best player in the tournament. The legendary forward scored a brace in the 3-3 draw against France in the final, before the Albiceleste emerged victorious in the penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi's entourage provides update on his future in the national team and the 2026 World Cup

In an interview with Diario Ole's editor, Herman Claus, Lionel Messi's entourage shared an update about his future in the national team. They also weighed in on his presence in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"His future in the national team and World Cup 2026? Always calmly and without rushing, because the most important thing for him is how he feels at each moment. The decision is very personal and he will make it when he believes the time is right," the statement said (via All About Argentina).

Despite being on the wrong side of his thirties, Messi has been in phenomenal form for Inter Miami. Frequent injuries have not stopped him from leading the Herons to victory in crucial games, including the Leagues Cup semi-final. He has yet to decide if he will represent Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, but given his form, he will be fit to play a significant role in it.

Two years ago, Messi led Inter Miami to their first title in history with the 2023 Leagues Cup. In his absence due to injury, the Herons bowed out of the tournament last season. It remains to be seen if he can emulate the success once again.

