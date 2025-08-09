After Manchester United unveil new training facilities, Diogo Dalot passes comment on Cristiano Ronaldo complaint

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has opened up on old Cristiano Ronaldo comments after the club unveiled their new refurbished training facilities at Carrington. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had previously criticized the Red Devils' training facilities during his second stint at Old Trafford in 2022.
Speaking to journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo insisted that the Premier League giants had made zero progress since Sir Alex Ferguson left.
“Nothing changed, surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. Even the kitchen, the chefs, whom I appreciate, lovely people. They stopped in time. It surprised me a lot. I thought I would see other things, technologies and infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see a lot of what I used to see at 21, 22 and 23 years old. It really surprised me,” said Ronaldo.
He continued:
“Since Ferguson left, I haven’t seen an evolution at the club. Progress is zero. You have to tear it down and rebuild it.”
Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe promised world-class facilities when he took over last year. INEOS have now delivered on their word, building a state-of-the-art £50m training complex that is likely to be the envy of Europe.
Speaking after the unveiling, Dalot suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo would love the new facilities.
“If he asks me, probably yes. I’m sure he would love it if he would be able to see it. But overall I think the message was clear that this club deserved even more and, like I said, all credit to Sir Jim and his team,” said Dalot.
Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract following his explosive interview at the end of 2022.
How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchester United?
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 145 goals and set up 68 more from 346 games across competitions for Manchester United over two stints. The Portuguese superstar initially arrived at Old Trafford as a fresh face, and transformed into a champion under Sir Alex Ferguson's watchful eye.
Ronaldo went on to win nine trophies under the legendary Scot, including the Premier League and the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner registered 118 goals and 66 assists from 292 games before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.
After conquering Spain with Los Blancos and Italy with Juventus, the 40-year-old returned to Old Trafford for a second stint with Manchester United. However, he had a fallout with Erik ten Hag, and left in December 2022 to join Al-Nassr.