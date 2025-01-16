After Neymar claims he will do ‘everything’ to win 2026 World Cup, Romario issues warning on what must be done for Brazil to become champions

Brazilian football legend Romario has issued a warning to the national team saying that they must play for Neymar if they are to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This comes on the back of the latter saying that he will do everything he can to be fit and make it to the Brazil team for the quadrennial event.

"Brazil only has a chance of winning the next World Cup if it's with Neymar. In 62, Brazil played for Garrincha, in 70 for Pele, in 94 for Romario and in 2002 for Ronaldo. In 2026, if they don't play for Neymar, they won't win," Romario said on the Charla Podcast (via GOAL).

Romario, who is a decorated footballer in his own right, is currently a senator in Rio de Janeiro. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 as well as two Copa America titles in 1989 and 1997. At the club level, Romario is most famous for winning the La Liga title with Barcelona in the 1993-94 season.

He was also a part of the Barcelona team that won the Supercopa de Espana in 1994 and ended as runners-up to AC Milan in the 1993-94 UEFA Champions League, held in Athens, Greece. Romario is regarded as one of the finest strikers to have ever played the game, scoring 55 goals for the Selecao.

Neymar could be the X-factor for Brazil in the upcoming World Cup

Quite naturally, Neymar could be the X-factor for Brazil in the upcoming World Cup. He has already netted on 79 occasions in 128 appearances for the Selecao, and will be keen on adding to his tally. However, Neymar is returning from a long-term recurring knee ligament injury at the moment.

This injury has seen him make just seven appearances for his current club Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League over two seasons. The 32-year-old, however, has vowed to do everything in his power to return to fitness and make it to the Brazil national team for the prestigious event. Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002, and since then, have not even crossed the quarterfinal stage.

The Selecao will next be seen in action in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in March, where they are currently ranked fifth in the 10-team CONMEBOL group. Only the top six teams qualify automatically for the World Cup, and Brazil will hope to improve their performance and rise upwards in the standings.

