After pursuing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid now want 25-year-old Liverpool star in transfer deal: Reports

Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold has been widely reported, but a report by Liverpool Confidential (via Daily Mail) indicates that the Spanish giants are also keen on another Liverpool defender — Ibrahima Konate. The French centre-back has emerged as a target for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, as the club considers a potential move soon.

Konate, 25, is under contract at Anfield until the end of next season, and while Liverpool have begun talks with his representatives over a new deal, no agreement has yet been reached.

Real Madrid could attempt to lure him away as early as this summer or in a strategy similar to their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe and Alexander-Arnold — they may wait for his contract to expire.

The French defender is also admired by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but a move to the French capital appears less likely. While Konate remains a key figure in the Reds' squad and dressing room, uncertainty over his future could pose a challenge for the club in the coming months.

Since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for £36 million, Konate has made 121 appearances, forming a formidable partnership with captain Virgil van Dijk. He has won the FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and two Carabao Cup titles with the Reds and was part of the France squad that finished runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool alter their training schedule to accommodate Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate

With Ramadan beginning over the weekend, the Reds have made adjustments to their training schedule to support Muslim players such as Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate. These players will be fasting from sunrise to sunset, as per the report by Liverpool Confidential.

The Reds' approach to accommodating religious commitments involves input from various departments at the club, with factors like training times, sleep patterns, and dietary requirements taken into account. The final decision on scheduling rests with manager Arne Slot, who has reportedly embraced these changes.

This is not the first time the Reds have changed their schedule during Ramadan. In 2022, former captain Jordan Henderson advocated for Muslim players such as Sadio Mane, Salah, Konate, and Naby Keita, forcing then-manager Jurgen Klopp to move training sessions from the afternoon to the morning.

Mane later acknowledged that this adjustment made fasting more manageable while maintaining performance levels. At present, the sunset time in Merseyside is around 6 pm, meaning Salah and Konate did not fast during their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, they are expected to observe the fast during upcoming Premier League and Carabao Cup matches. These will include the Reds' league game against Southampton on Saturday (March 8) and the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United on March 16.

Konate, known for his humor and lighthearted personality within the squad, recently engaged in a Ramadan-related banter with Salah. After the Egyptian forward posted a picture of himself decorating his home for Ramadan while standing on a sofa, Konate playfully commented on his Instagram post:

"Brother, be careful please."

With Real Madrid monitoring his contract situation and Liverpool adjusting to accommodate his needs, Konate remains a significant figure both on and off the pitch for the Reds.

