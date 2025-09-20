  • home icon
After replacing Isak at Newcastle, Nick Woltemade reveals ex-Liverpool star is his favourite Premier League player ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 20, 2025 11:24 GMT
Nick Woltemade has revealed his favourite Premier League player ever
Nick Woltemade has revealed his favourite Premier League player ever

Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade has overlooked Cristiano Ronaldo and picked Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as his favourite Premier League player ever. The Germany international moved to England this summer after impressing in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart, becoming the Magpies' record signing.

In a chat with Sky Sports, the giant striker responded to a question on his favourite player to have ever played in the Premier League. The 23-year-old pointed out that he had grown up watching Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, but he preferred Liverpool icon Gerrard.

"For me, when I was growing up, Ronaldo in Man United was amazing. But, maybe Steven Gerrard. To be honest, I always played with him on FIFA and he had amazing shot. I like players with full intensity and shooting and endurance, and I think it's amazing", he said.

Woltemade was the subject of a prolonged transfer saga between Bayern Munich and Stuttgart this summer, with the Bundesliga sides unable to agree on a transfer fee. The striker eventually ended up in Tyneside after Newcastle United conducted a secret mission to sign him in a £69 million deal.

The signing of Woltemade allowed Newcastle to release Alexander Isak to complete his transfer to Liverpool in a Premier League record transfer. The German striker has hit the ground running in England, scoring the winner on his first appearance for the Magpies last weekend. He started on the bench against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League in mid-week, but is expected to be restored into the starting XI this weekend.

Former Liverpool boss makes audacious Cristiano Ronaldo claim

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has claimed that Reds ace Mohamed Salah is a more complete player than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish tactician coached Ronaldo briefly at Real Madrid in 2015, remaining in charge of Los Blancos for seven months.

Benitez spoke with Shoot for Love, where he faced the question of choosing between Ronaldo and Salah. He pointed out that while Cristiano Ronaldo is the better finisher, he believes that Salah is a more complete footballer.

"Ronaldo is perhaps the best finisher, but Salah is more complete", he said via Mirror.

Rafael Benitez has not coached Salah in his career, with the Egyptian forward never being at any of his clubs. Salah joined Chelsea in 2014, one year after Benitez left his role as interim manager of the Blues. He has keenly followed the growth of the 32-year-old at Liverpool, having enjoyed a fruitful spell in charge of the Reds.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
