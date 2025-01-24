After scoring late winner against Rangers, Bruno Fernandes makes feelings clear about 'aggressive' Manchester United teammate

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on Toby Collyer after netting the winner in his side's recent 2-1 UEFA Europa League win over Scottish side Rangers.

Earlier on Thursday (January 23), the Red Devils maintained their unbeaten run in the Europa League. After Jack Butland's own goal in the 52nd minute, Cyriel Dessers levelled things in the 88th minute. However, Fernandes came up with a winner in the second minute of injury time.

After the end of the continental encounter, the Portuguese attacking midfielder was asked to offer his honest thoughts on Collyer. He replied to MUTV (h/t United In Focus):

"Toby does not need help. He has big, big qualities. He is aggressive off the ball. He is aggressive running with the ball. He is class in tight spaces. This is just the first few games that he is getting in. He is just gonna get better."

Collyer, 21, made his first start for Manchester United in the 2-1 Europa League victory against Rangers. The midfielder completed 48 of his 51 passes and won three of his seven total duels in 73 minutes of action.

The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion youth star has featured in seven outings across competitions for Manchester United this season. He has racked up 340 minutes of overall action, including 107 league minutes.

Manchester United star slammed by pundits

Speaking on TNT Sports, Rangers legend Ally McCoist stated that Joshua Zirkzee should have done more in the clash against Rangers. He said (h/t Metro):

"I think he has done alright Zirkzee but I will say it again: I think from Manchester United's point of view you would like to see more of a goalscoring threat as well as he played."

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand also pitched in and added:

"I thought he was non-existent in the first half to be honest but I thought he improved in the second half. He still was not a real threat on the goal but they got their goal in the end."

Zirkzee, 23, completed just six of his 10 passes, recorded two shots, and won three of his eight total duels in 82 minutes of action against Rangers. The ex-Bayern Munich star was replaced by Rasmus Hojlund.

So far, the six-cap Netherlands international has struggled to impress at his new club. He has found the back of the net four times and provided three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.

