After spotting Marcus Rashford in Manchester United training during his visit to Carrington, Wayne Rooney makes ‘embarrassing’ claim about forward

Wayne Rooney has admitted that Marcus Rashford might feel embarrassed at Manchester United's Carrington training ground. The Red Devils legend claims the Englishman was training with the fitness coach and the parents of the youth team players were just walking past him.

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, Rooney stated that he was at Carrington for one of his children's matches and saw Rashford training with the fitness coach. He believes that the forward, who has not played for Manchester United since December, must be feeling embarrassed and said (via Daily Mail):

"I went into Carrington on Sunday to take my kids to game day and Marcus Rashford was out on the training pitch with the fitness coach but he was right over towards where the parents were walking past for the kids' games. I looked at him thinking how embarrassing it must be for him as parents walk past."

Marcus Rashford has made the matchday squad once in the last month since he was dropped by Ruben Amorin from the Manchester derby in December. He has been linked with a move to Barcelona or Juventus this month.

Gary Neville comments on Marcus Rashford's situation at Manchester United

Former defender Gary Neville also spoke about Marcus Rashford at Manchester United and claimed the Englishman is keeping his fitness to find a move away from the club. He believes that the clubs are asking him to reduce his wages and that could be a hindering a move away this month.

Neville said (via Daily Mail):

"I know that Ruben Amorim is honest. I do believe that he wants the money back for Marcus Rashford, he's said that [about him training] to probably shine a light on him and get him out of the club."

"They're probably asking Marcus to take a wage cut to leave, they don't want to subsidize the wages because there is no way a new club will pay him those wages. So I suspect it's a brutal blow on him to say that there is no future here for him, that we need him out. I suspect it's a business play as well as an honesty play."

Ruben Amorim has stated that he has no plans to add Marcus Rashford back to the matchday squad unless the Englishman improves his attitude in training.

