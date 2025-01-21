After stealing goal from Trevoh Chalobah on his dream return to Chelsea, Noni Madueke shares how defender reacted to that moment in Wolves win

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke has revealed Trevoh Chalobah's reaction after he stole the 25-year-old's goal. The incident occurred during the Blues' 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Monday (January 20) in the Premier League.

Tosin Adarabioyo opened the scoring for the home side in the 24th minute but Matt Doherty equalized for the Midlands club at the stroke of halftime (45+5'). Cucurella sent the London giants ahead once again in the 60th minute.

Five minutes later, Chalobah headed the ball beyond Wolves keeper Jose Sa from a Cole Palmer free kick. While the ball appeared destined for the back of the net, Madueke still headed it in, claiming the goal.

Speaking after the win, the 22-year-old said he apologized to his teammate for the incident.

"It’s instinct. Attacker’s instinct. I said sorry to Trevoh after. I had to put this in the net for sure… An assist on his first game back is great for him! That’s my brother. He was telling me, ‘No way you took my goal, no way you took my goal!’ I told him, ‘Bro, come on, you have to understand that this is what they pay me to do!'” Madueke said (via Metro).

Chelsea recalled Chalobah from his loan spell with Crystal Palace last week, and he was included in the starting XI for Monday's game. Madueke was full of praise for his countryman after the game.

"[He was] unbelievable. Leadership, character, bravery on the ball. He slotted in seamlessly so I am delighted for him. It is no coincidence with players like him and Reece [James] back in we won the game. They are Chelsea through and through and they helped us tonight with their leadership for sure," Madueke added..

The Blues are fourth on the Premier League table with 40 points after 22 games this season.

Will Chelsea offload Trevor Chalobah this summer?

Chelsea were without a win in five games in the Premier League when they decided to exercise the recall option in Trevoh Chalobah's loan deal. The move paid off, with the Englishman playing a key role in the Blues' 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 25-year-old was frozen out of the first team last summer by Enzo Maresca before leaving on loan. Hamstring injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile forced the London giants to bring him back.

However Chalobah's stay may not be permanent, and Chelsea have apparently slapped a £40m price tag on his head.

