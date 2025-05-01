“After that, there’s Lamine Yamal” - Marcus Thuram says 2 footballers are better than Barcelona ace despite heroics in 3-3 draw

Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram has revealed that he believes only two players are presently better than Barcelona star Lamine Yamal in world football. Thuram and Yamal were among the goalscorers as their sides battled to a standstill, playing out a 3-3 draw in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg.

Barcelona gem Yamal was a constant thorn in the flesh of the Serie A giants in the first leg of their semi-final tie, making history for his side. The 17-year-old found the net in the first half to become the youngest player to score in a Champions League semi-final, surpassing Kylian Mbappe's record.

After the game, France international Thuram was asked if he considered Yamal to be the best player in the world, at present. The former Borussia Monchengladbach responded in the negative, pointing out that his France teammates Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are better.

"No... The best player in the world is French. And the second best too. After that, Lamine Yamal... The best players are Dembélé and Mbappé."

Despite being only 17, Yamal is comfortably in conversations around the Ballon d'Or over his showings this season. After two assists in the Copa del Rey final at the weekend, the teenage star scored once and hit the woodwork twice in the entertaining draw with Inter Milan.

The reigning Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy holder, Yamal will be aiming to help his side claim a first Champions League title in a decade. The youngster has 15 goals and 20 assists to his name this season in only 49 appearances for La Blaugrana across all competitions.

Lamine Yamal shines on landmark Barcelona appearance against Inter Milan

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal provided another stellar display for the club as he made his 100th appearance for them. He scored his fifth goal in the UEFA Champions League this season to help his side recover from 2-0 down and play a 3-3 draw.

Inter Milan scored twice inside 21 minutes through Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries before Yamal intervened. The teenager weaved through the Italians' defence before curling in an effort off the the upright to bring his side into the game after 24 minutes.

Lamine Yamal struck the woodwork once in each half and made two key passes for his side in the game. He completed the most dribbles in the game (six) and won eight duels, while maintaining a 75% pass accuracy in the game. The 17-year-old also made two recoveries during his time on the pitch.

