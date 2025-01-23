After uncertainty over Real Madrid finishing in top 8, Carlo Ancelotti names candidates to win 2024/25 Champions League

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has named rivals Manchester City as one of the candidates to win the UEFA Champions League this season amid his own side's struggles. Los Blancos are presently in 16th place, having picked up 12 points from their seven games so far, and are not assured of an automatic qualification spot.

With their place in the knockout rounds uncertain, Real Madrid faced Austrian outfit RB Salzburg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (January 22). They ran out comfortable 5-1 winners to remain in contention for a top eight finish, as they sit one point outside the top eight places.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press after his side's win over Salzburg, answering questions about who his favorites to win the competition are. He named 2023 champions Manchester City as being one despite their documented struggles in the competition this season.

"I think Manchester City are one of the candidates to win the Champions League," Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra).

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are among the most disappointing sides in the competition this season, losing three of their last four games. The Cityzens surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 against PSG at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Manchester City are 25th in the standings in the new format of the UEFA Champions League this season and face the distinct possibility of a group stage elimination. The loss is Paris leaves them with just eight points from seven games.

Real Madrid trounce Salzburg in Champions League meeting

Spanish giants Real Madrid were in impeccable form as they claimed a convincing 5-1 win over RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. The result puts them up to 16th and in one of the playoff spots ahead of the final game of the league phase.

Brazil international Rodrygo opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 23rd minute, firing home a knockdown from Jude Bellingham for his first Champions League goal this season. The 24-year-old added a second before the break, finishing off a flowing move that saw Bellingham claim another assist after 34 minutes.

Three minutes into the second half, Kylian Mbappe added his name to the scoresheet as he took advantage of lax Salzburg defending. Vinicius Jr then scored twice, in the 55th and 77th minutes, to round off the scoring for Los Blancos. Mads Bidstrup scored a consolation goal five minutes from time to ensure that Real Madrid did not get a clean sheet in the game.

