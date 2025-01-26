After watching Chelsea star 'lose' points for Blues in loss to Man City, Paul Merson reminds Enzo Maresca of new signing

Paul Merson stated that Robert Sanchez lost the match for Chelsea against Manchester City. He believes that the Blues need to sign a top goalkeeper to get to the level they want to be at, in the league.

Taking to X after the 3-1 loss to Manchester City, the former Arsenal man sent a message to Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca. He reminded the Italian that top goalkeepers win matches and said:

"Got to get a top GK to go to the level Chelsea want to go …top GK’s win you points not lose you points."

Enzo Maresca was quizzed about the Sanchez mistake and admitted that the goalkeeper took responsibility for it. He said via Football London:

"Robert, for sure, he is completely aware that he has to do better. He was completely aware after the game - he knows perfectly. In this moment, it is like this. The good thing is that he is the first one, knowing and aware that he has to do better."

When asked if he still trusted the goalkeeper, he continued:

"We trust Robert for sure. The first one who is completely aware that he is making mistakes in this moment is Robert. For sure we continue to trust Robert. We trust Robert. But now we have one entire week [until next game vs West Ham United], we will see the reaction and then see for the next game."

Chelsea have slipped to sixth in the Premier League table after picking up just six points from their last seven matches. They are now 13 behind Liverpool in the league table and the Reds have a game in hand.

Enzo Maresca demanded more from Chelsea star before Manchester City clash

Enzo Maresca spoke to the media ahead of the Manchester City game and admitted that Robert Sanchez was not at the level he wanted his goalkeeper to be. He added that the Spaniard was not guaranteed to be the starter next season and said via The Athletic:

“He’s getting better but he’s still far, far, far from where I want him to be. I’m not thinking about (if he will remain the No 1 for) the seasons coming. I’m thinking about this season. For this season? No doubt. But then in the future, we don’t know. It is not only about Robert. It is even about me, you know? I’m focused on this moment, this season.”

Chelsea next face West Ham United before taking on Brighton & Hove Albion twice at the AmEx Stadium.

