"After winning 3-1 and 4-0 first two games... there was talk about not being too happy" - Harry Kane lauds mentality at Bayern compared to Spurs

Harry Kane has talked up the expectations of playing for a 'top club' like Bayern Munich in comparison to former club Tottenham Hotspur.

The England captain has made a scintillating start toH life at the Allianz Arena since joining Bayern from Spurs for a deal worth around £100 million. The Three Lions' all-time record goalscorer has bagged three goals and one assist in four games across competitions.

The 30-year-old has joined a club that is often expected to win trophies. They have 11 Bundesliga titles in a row and are heavy favorites to triumph once again following Kane's acquisition.

Harry Kane has spoken about the huge expectations that exist at the Allianz Arena. He seemed to suggest that he has made the step up following his move from Tottenham (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"We wanted to win at Spurs... but if you went a couple of games without winning it wasn’t a disaster. At Bayern you HAVE to win every game."

Bayern have started the Bundesliga season in fine form, beating Werder Bremen 4-0, Augsburg 3-1, and Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1. Their new No.9 claims that those victories still came with a desire for improvement from the Bavarians:

"After winning 3-1 and 4-0 first two games... there was talk about not being too happy about way we played! Top club mentality."

Harry Kane had been associated with Spurs for 19 years and many expected him to see out his career with the north Londoners. He became a hero for the Lilywhites, bagging 278 goals and 64 assists in 430 games across competitions. He won the Golden Boot thrice during his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, a lack of trophy success plagued the entirety of that spell in north London. The last time his former club have won a trophy was back in 2008 and he is without silverware in his career.

Thus, Harry Kane opted to join Bayern this summer, giving him the perfect opportunity to finally win trophies. His arrival has seen them become one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League.

Harry Kane defends Jordan Henderson following backlash over his move to Saudi Arabia

Harry Kane (left) has backed Jordan Henderson (middle).

Jordan Henderson has received huge criticism for his decision to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq from Liverpool earlier this summer. The veteran midfielder had been an advocate for LGBT rights which is an issue in Saudi.

Moreover, Henderson recently gave an interview in which he defended his move by insisting it wasn't motivated by money. The Sun reports that the former Liverpool captain is earning £700,000 per week with Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq.

Harry Kane has come to Henderson's defense amid the backlash he has received for both his transfer and his interview. He said while on international duty with England (via The Telegraph):

“Jordan is a good friend of mine and a great person. Everyone here knows how good a person he is. He has got a job to do tomorrow [Saturday] night, as we all have and that’s where his focus will be. Once we’re on the pitch that is all we will think about."

Henderson wore a rainbow captain's armband last season in support of the LGBTQ community. Many are outraged with his move to Saudi given that the country criminalises same-sex sexual activity.