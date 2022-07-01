“I said last season and I got hammered for it” – Agbonlahor names 2 players Chelsea will want to ‘get rid’ of this summer

Former England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has named two players Chelsea will be looking to get rid of this summer.

The former Aston Villa forward has claimed that the duo of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are not good enough for the Premier League.

As reported by The Athletic earlier this week, the Blues are ready to meet Leeds' over £55 million valuation of Raphinha.

Meanwhile, as per Football.London, Raheem Sterling could also be on his way to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City.

Agbonlahor has suggested that Thomas Tuchel will still want to sign Raheem Sterling even if the Blues land Raphinha from Leeds United. He told Football Insider:

“I don’t think signing Raphinha would stop Thomas Tuchel going for Sterling, I think he’ll want both."

LiveScore @livescore Raphinha has more Premier League goal contributions in the last two seasons than Pulisic and Ziyech combined Raphinha has more Premier League goal contributions in the last two seasons than Pulisic and Ziyech combined 🔵✨🔜 https://t.co/00yETOLTx4

“I think he’ll want to get rid of Pulisic. He’ll want to get rid of Ziyech. I said last season, and I got hammered for it, that Ziyech and Pulisic are not good enough for the Premier League."

Agbonlahor has insisted that Ziyech and Pulisic both lack the end product and are also not the best dribblers with the ball.

The former English international has claimed that Thomas Tuchel understands that his team lacks firepower, which is why he is looking for improvements. He added:

“They don’t get past players, their end product is not good enough, they don’t score enough goals. Thomas Tuchel has realised, now Lukaku has gone as well, they need more firepower up there because they will get left behind with what they’ve got.”

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have been underwhelming for Chelsea

Pulisic and Ziyech are quality players but have failed to showcase that regularly.

Pulisic made his move to Chelsea in the summer of 2019, having already agreed to a move to Stamford Bridge six months back.

Pulisicx10 @Puliszn10 🤕 Christian Pulisic was fouled in the final third more frequently (every 92 minutes) than any other player in the Premier League last season (10+ starts)



(Via WhoScored) 🤕 Christian Pulisic was fouled in the final third more frequently (every 92 minutes) than any other player in the Premier League last season (10+ starts)(Via WhoScored) https://t.co/PmOrbfB10K

Over three seasons at Chelsea, he has made 114 appearances for the Blues, scoring 25 goals and providing 18 assists.

Ziyech, on the other hand, joined the Blues a year later and has made a total of 83 appearances, scoring 14 goals and creating 10 more.

Both have struggled with injuries as well as inconsistency during their time at the club, and it would probably be in the best interest of the Blues to part ways with the duo.

