“Agenda against king Luka” – Chelsea fans stunned after realizing Romelu Lukaku has not received a pass from Blues team-mate yet

Sky Sports have revealed the number of times Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has either received a pass from his team-mates in the league this season, or vice versa.

Fans and supporters of the Blues were stunned by the statistic after finding out that Kai Havertz hadn't made a single pass to the Belgian forward.

One fan was quick to point out that there was an agenda against Romelu Lukaku. The tweet read:

"That Havertz guy passed to Timo even when there was no space but even when there's space he doesn't pass to Lukaku. Agenda against king Luka to favour his German counterpart."

Here's how other Chelsea fans reacted to the statistic:

lets talk FPL @IntersectSamuel @CFCDaily How can a playmaker get a zero pass to his striker... zero fairness @CFCDaily How can a playmaker get a zero pass to his striker... zero fairness

Donny⭐⭐ @chelseanites @CFCDaily Havertz has not passed the ball to the main striker this season @CFCDaily Havertz has not passed the ball to the main striker this season

lets talk FPL @IntersectSamuel @CFCDaily That Havertz guy passed to Timo even when there was no space but even when there’s space he doesn’t pass to Lukaku .. Agenda against king Luka to Favour his German counterpart 🥺🥺🥺💔 @CFCDaily That Havertz guy passed to Timo even when there was no space but even when there’s space he doesn’t pass to Lukaku .. Agenda against king Luka to Favour his German counterpart 🥺🥺🥺💔

Insanity @Lunatic8055 @CFCDaily Havertz and Ziyech are playing against us @CFCDaily Havertz and Ziyech are playing against us

Vlad🦇 @Vega_yanited @CFCDaily Havertz has not passed Lukaku the ball? Lool @CFCDaily Havertz has not passed Lukaku the ball? Lool

Ubi @Retr0Zavage @CFCDaily Mendy has passed to lukaku 12 times and havertz none. Oh my 😂 @CFCDaily Mendy has passed to lukaku 12 times and havertz none. Oh my 😂

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made 17 passes to Romelu Lukaku, which is the highest so far.

From the looks of it, Mateo Kovacic seems to be the Belgian's favorite player on the pitch, having received 16 passes from the striker.

However, some figures aren't too surprising. Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga are yet to receive a pass from Lukaku.

Their figures are more or less understandable. The aforementioned Chelsea players are at opposite ends of the pitch to the Belgian forward.

Do Chelsea forwards Romelu Lukaku and Havertz lack cohesion?

The two have played over five league games so far, with over 300 total minutes together.

Romelu Lukaku has managed to find Havertz 11 times, but the latter has clearly failed to reciprocate.

The German forward has made significant contributions since his arrival at Stamford Bridge. But according to recent statistics, he has failed to click with Lukaku, which might become a matter of great concern.

Statistics suggest Chelsea players Mount and Kovacic have looked extremely compatible with the 28-year-old striker.

However, the season has just begun and Thomas Tuchel will undoubtedly want the pair of Romelu Lukaku and Havertz to work to get ahead in the league.

Also Read

Chelsea have looked extremely strong this season, despite losing to Juventus and Manchester City. They currently sit in first spot in the Premier League and have picked up 16 points from seven fixtures so far.

The Blues will be hoping to continue their impressive start when they travel to Brentford later today. Despite concerns surrounding his fitness, Romelu Lukaku has been deemed fit to play by Tuchel. It will be interesting to see if the Belgian starts alongside Kai Havertz.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Nived Zenith

LIVE POLL Q. Can Romelu Lukaku win the Premier League Golden Boot this season? Yes No 0 votes so far