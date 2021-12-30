Agent approaches Barcelona to offer Chelsea attacker: Reports

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a switch to Barcelona over the last couple of weeks. With the winter transfer window fast approaching, talks of a potential union between the two parties are increasing and it looks like the player could be on the move.

According to reputable Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Ziyech's agent has already offered his client to Barcelona. It has been claimed that the player's party is aware of the breakdown in talks between the Catalan giants and French winger Ousmane Dembele.

— @gerardromero Ziyech, Martial and Bryan Gil have been offered to Barcelona by their representative agents. Ziyech, Martial and Bryan Gil have been offered to Barcelona by their representative agents. — @gerardromero

The former Borussia Dortmund winger is said to have refused to extend his contract at Camp Nou as he aims to relaunch his career elsewhere. In that case, the Blaugrana will need to sign another winger to replace the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Hakim Ziyech isn't the only attacker who is being linked with a potential transfer to Barcelona. According to Gerard Romero, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Tottenham's Bryan Gil have also been offered to the La Liga club.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Barca have already added one striker to their ranks. The Blaugrana recently concluded the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million, plus €10 million in add-ons. The Spanish forward has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2027.

It doesn't look like the Catalan giants will slow down anytime soon. Rumors suggest they could further strengthen their squad by upgrading their defense and attack. The likes of Edinson Cavani, Kareem Adeyemi, Alvaro Morata, Raheem Sterling, Jules Kounde, Jose Gaya and Aymeric Laporte are allegedly on their radar.

Possible departures from Barcelona in January

Hakim Ziyech has bagged three goals and four assists for Chelsea in 18 games so far this term

Barcelona offloaded a number of players during the summer transfer window, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Miralem Pjanic and Francisco Trincao shown the exit door. According to multiple sources, the exodus will continue when the transfer reopens in January.

As it stands, players like Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Luuk de Jong, Yusuf Demir and Clement Lenglet are most likely to be offloaded. The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto could also be sacrificed to raise funds.

