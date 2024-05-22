Agent of Colombian forward provides response on rumors linking him with Arsenal transfer

Premier League giants Arsenal have not established contact over a potential transfer for Watford forward Yaser Asprilla, according to his agent Jonathan Restrepo. According to rumors, newly promoted EPL side Leicester City are also interested in the Colombian but have not enquired about his services either.

Asprilla enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 campaign with Watford in the EFL Championship, racking up six goals and eight assists in 47 games across all competitions. He has also made four appearances for the Colombian national team in international friendlies, netting twice in the process.

The youngster is renowned for his technical ability, link-up play, acceleration, and flair. This has reportedly caught the eye of a host of top European sides, with the rumor mill claiming that Arsenal lead the race for his services.

However, Restrepo dispelled all those speculations in a recent talk with Caracol Radio's El VBar Caracol. He said:

"No one has contacted from Leicester. There is interest from other premier clubs and other European countries... Arsenal have never asked me a question. These are things that the media is putting out."

The Gunners are in great need of attacking depth on the right flank, with Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson being the only natural right-wingers in the senior team. This could prod manager Mikel Arteta towards making a move for Asprilla.

The Colombian's contract at Watford expires at the end of the 2025 season but is widely expected to leave the club in the summer.

Arsenal join race for 18-year-old Stade Rennais wonderkid - Reports

Watford's Yaser Asprilla isn't the only youngster on Arsenal's target list in the summer. According to reports from Ouest-France, the Gunners have entered the race to sign 18-year-old midfielder Desire Doue from Stade Rennais.

The youngster made 42 appearances across all competitions in 2023-24, bagging four goals and as many assists. He led his side in successful dribbles per game (2.1), with his total of 64 dribbles placing him fifth on the Ligue 1 leaderboard.

Stade Rennais have unearthed some incredible gems from their youth academy, with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Ousmane Dembele going on to become footballing stars.

Doue seems to be the newest addition to that list, with Rennes having resigned to lose him at the end of the season. They finished tenth in Ligue 1 and failed to qualify for European football for the first time in seven years. This will certainly mean that they will have to part ways with Doue, their prized asset, in the summer.

Arsenal have joined a host of European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Manchester United in the race for his signature.

Rennes will be looking to recoup a fee close to the €66 million fee they received from Manchester City for Jeremy Doku last summer. However, with Doue certainly expected to leave the club, they could be forced to accept an offer as low as €40 million plus add-ons.