Arsenal smashed their way back into the title race with a last-gasp 4-2 win over Aston Villa on Saturday (February 18). The Gunners have displaced Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta's side were without a win in three league games. Their title push took a knock after they suffered a 3-1 defeat to title rivals Manchester City midweek. Nervousness reached fever pitch in the fifth minute against Villa when Ollie Watkins gave the hosts the lead.
Arsenal hit back through Bukayo Saka's brilliant half-volley in the 16th minute. However, Unai Emery's side retook the lead in the 31st minute when Philippe Coutinho slotted home from close range.
Arteta's men came out a much more confident side in the second half, with Saka and Martin Odegaard causing problems. They grabbed a vital equalizer in the 61st minute when Oleksandr Zinchenko blasted past Villa goalkeeper Martinez.
It seemed as though the Gunners' luck had run out this season when Odegaard missed a glaring opportunity at an open goal. However, Jorginho's phenomenal long-range strike in the 90+3rd minute deflected off Martinez and into the back of the net. The goal went down as an own goal for the shot-stopper.
Gabriel Martinelli secured Arsenal's win in the 90+8th minute, guiding the ball into an empty net after the Gunners had broken on the counter. It was a crucial victory for Arteta's outfit, who move above City at the top of the league for the time being. They boast a three-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side, who will face Nottingham Forest later today.
A frenetic end to an enthralling clash between Arsenal and Villa went the way of the title challengers. One fan jokingly claimed that Martinez's past allegiance to the north Londoners played its part:
"Once a Gunner, always a Gunner."
Meanwhile, another fan suggested the Argentine goalkeeper was doing undercover work:
"Agent Emi Martinez"
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Gunners' last-gasp win over the Villains:
Jorginho was in a buoyant mood over Arsenal's title chances despite defeat to Manchester City
Arsenal's defeat to City was a massive setback as they fell to second place. However, Jorginho was confident his side just needed to believe as they eye a first title since 2004. He told BT Sport:
"These big games are about details. We made mistakes and they punished us. But I haven't seen too many teams put in that sort of performance against City, and to be honest, I'm proud of the team."
He added:
"We have an amazing group of guys here and the energy of the stadium was really incredible. Everything is there for us, we just need to believe even more now."
Arteta's side next face Leicester City at the King Power on February 25. They will be keen viewers of how the reigning champions fare against Forest later today.
