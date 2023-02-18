Arsenal smashed their way back into the title race with a last-gasp 4-2 win over Aston Villa on Saturday (February 18). The Gunners have displaced Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side were without a win in three league games. Their title push took a knock after they suffered a 3-1 defeat to title rivals Manchester City midweek. Nervousness reached fever pitch in the fifth minute against Villa when Ollie Watkins gave the hosts the lead.

Arsenal hit back through Bukayo Saka's brilliant half-volley in the 16th minute. However, Unai Emery's side retook the lead in the 31st minute when Philippe Coutinho slotted home from close range.

Arteta's men came out a much more confident side in the second half, with Saka and Martin Odegaard causing problems. They grabbed a vital equalizer in the 61st minute when Oleksandr Zinchenko blasted past Villa goalkeeper Martinez.

It seemed as though the Gunners' luck had run out this season when Odegaard missed a glaring opportunity at an open goal. However, Jorginho's phenomenal long-range strike in the 90+3rd minute deflected off Martinez and into the back of the net. The goal went down as an own goal for the shot-stopper.

Gabriel Martinelli secured Arsenal's win in the 90+8th minute, guiding the ball into an empty net after the Gunners had broken on the counter. It was a crucial victory for Arteta's outfit, who move above City at the top of the league for the time being. They boast a three-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side, who will face Nottingham Forest later today.

A frenetic end to an enthralling clash between Arsenal and Villa went the way of the title challengers. One fan jokingly claimed that Martinez's past allegiance to the north Londoners played its part:

"Once a Gunner, always a Gunner."

Meanwhile, another fan suggested the Argentine goalkeeper was doing undercover work:

"Agent Emi Martinez"

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Gunners' last-gasp win over the Villains:

Thomas. @ThomasDunne04 Once a gunner always a gunner. Thank you emi Martinez #AVLARS Once a gunner always a gunner. Thank you emi Martinez #AVLARS https://t.co/8ePqZAQlz5

Okon ‘Ediye’ Nya @iamOkon 🏼 #AVLARS Jorginho has just repaid whatever Arsenal paid for him in full with that strike. Not just that it’s a superb strike but it’s a big 3 points for Arteta ‘s men. The fact that Arsenal always fight to the end is such an improvement & upgrade in mentality. Jorginho has just repaid whatever Arsenal paid for him in full with that strike. Not just that it’s a superb strike but it’s a big 3 points for Arteta ‘s men. The fact that Arsenal always fight to the end is such an improvement & upgrade in mentality. 👏🏼 #AVLARS

Keiren @keiren979 I dont even like arsenal but that is just pure karma after martinez and villa timewasted for 90 minutes #AVLARS I dont even like arsenal but that is just pure karma after martinez and villa timewasted for 90 minutes #AVLARS

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Football takes karma VERY seriously Emi Martinez time-wasting for the whole of the 2nd half, only for him to end up heading it into his own goal in the 93rd minute.Football takes karma VERY seriously Emi Martinez time-wasting for the whole of the 2nd half, only for him to end up heading it into his own goal in the 93rd minute.Football takes karma VERY seriously 😂

Arsenal ANOOP @ArsenalAnoop Thank you Chelsea football club for Jorginho.



Thank you Todd Boehly for helping us in this title race especially on deadline day. Thank you Chelsea football club for Jorginho.Thank you Todd Boehly for helping us in this title race especially on deadline day. https://t.co/hCTDS5RB3H

Jon @jon_glenn Jorginho top top performance. Again. Would love to see Mikel find a way to include both he and Partey in the XI Jorginho top top performance. Again. Would love to see Mikel find a way to include both he and Partey in the XI

ՏᗴᒪOᖇᗰ 📍 @selormafc No one can convince me Thomas Teye Partey didn't play against Aston Villa today, that goal from Jorginho No one can convince me Thomas Teye Partey didn't play against Aston Villa today, that goal from Jorginho 😱😱😱

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



83 touches

10 ground duels won

4/5 tackles won

3 dribbles completed

3 ball recoveries

1 goal



Arsenal’s key man. Buakyo Saka’s game by numbers vs. Aston Villa:83 touches10 ground duels won4/5 tackles won3 dribbles completed3 ball recoveries1 goalArsenal’s key man. Buakyo Saka’s game by numbers vs. Aston Villa:83 touches 10 ground duels won 4/5 tackles won 3 dribbles completed 3 ball recoveries 1 goal Arsenal’s key man. 🔑 https://t.co/IsG8D0k5t3

O.Sonuga @o_sonuga14 if I was saka I would be asking for 300k a week from arsenal or dont hit my line if I was saka I would be asking for 300k a week from arsenal or dont hit my line

Dongo 🇨🇩👑 @Dongo_19 Saka played that whole second half injured by the way! Warrior!!!!! Saka played that whole second half injured by the way! Warrior!!!!!

Subigya @goonermani Never dare to question the Talent-Eye of MIKEL ARTETA Never dare to question the Talent-Eye of MIKEL ARTETA https://t.co/TpgDKnPLAN

Barnes AFC 🔴⚪️ @barnesafc Those line breaking passes man. Arteta might begin to see the 18 month deal for Jorginho as too short Those line breaking passes man. Arteta might begin to see the 18 month deal for Jorginho as too short

Paddy Power @paddypower Arsenal fans celebrating going top of the league thanks to an OG from Emi Martinez. Arsenal fans celebrating going top of the league thanks to an OG from Emi Martinez. https://t.co/CTPJ8cBFaM

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Emi Martinez will not see heaven. Emi Martinez will not see heaven.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Emi Martinez scores his 1st goal for Arsenal Emi Martinez scores his 1st goal for Arsenal https://t.co/RQLE3kJBpY

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



The conduit. Martin Odegaard has now registered 15 goals + assists for Arsenal so far this season. Only Bukayao Saka (17) has more for Arsenal.The conduit. Martin Odegaard has now registered 15 goals + assists for Arsenal so far this season. Only Bukayao Saka (17) has more for Arsenal. The conduit. ⚡ https://t.co/sHPfatZRmt

Kevin Thomas @kevthomusic Big comeback win by Arsenal today...let's get that title! Big comeback win by Arsenal today...let's get that title!

gunnerblog @gunnerblog Big results can have a lasting impact. And coming off a big defeat, this was a BIG win.



The turnaround second half was fantastic. Arsenal looked themselves again.



Hilarious to see Martinez get his comeuppance. And won’t forget big defensive moments from Ramsdale & Gabriel. Big results can have a lasting impact. And coming off a big defeat, this was a BIG win.The turnaround second half was fantastic. Arsenal looked themselves again.Hilarious to see Martinez get his comeuppance. And won’t forget big defensive moments from Ramsdale & Gabriel. https://t.co/0z3v2GDVtt

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2009 - Arsenal have won a Premier League game they were losing at half-time outside of London for the first time since December 2009 (2-1 at Liverpool). Temperament. 2009 - Arsenal have won a Premier League game they were losing at half-time outside of London for the first time since December 2009 (2-1 at Liverpool). Temperament. https://t.co/xu4zvhrp8l

Solowmon 😇✨🇺🇬 @solomon4866 It's high time Arteta trusts Fabio Viera It's high time Arteta trusts Fabio Viera

Jorginho was in a buoyant mood over Arsenal's title chances despite defeat to Manchester City

Arsenal's defeat to City was a massive setback as they fell to second place. However, Jorginho was confident his side just needed to believe as they eye a first title since 2004. He told BT Sport:

"These big games are about details. We made mistakes and they punished us. But I haven't seen too many teams put in that sort of performance against City, and to be honest, I'm proud of the team."

He added:

"We have an amazing group of guys here and the energy of the stadium was really incredible. Everything is there for us, we just need to believe even more now."

Arteta's side next face Leicester City at the King Power on February 25. They will be keen viewers of how the reigning champions fare against Forest later today.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes