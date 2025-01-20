Agent of Manchester United star in attendance at Chelsea's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers as transfer speculation builds: Reports

The agent of Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho was in attendance at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea claimed a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to end their barren run. The presence of the agent at the game has caused a stir as the Blues have been linked with the Manchester United man this month.

Carlos Cambeiro, a director of Lead3rs, the agency that represents Argentina international Garnacho, shared a picture from the stands at Stamford Bridge during the game against Wolves. The significance of the image was amplified by the fact that Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for the 20-year-old forward this month.

Chelsea are in the market for a new left winger this month, having likely lost Mykhailo Mudryk for a significant period due to his doping case. Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is among their targets for the position and they have already approached his club to understand the conditions for a deal, as per reports.

Garnacho is a wanted man this month, having been made available for a transfer by the Red Devils as they look to raise money from player sales. Napoli have made an attempt to sign him as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Atletico Madrid were also linked with him.

Garnacho is said to favour a move to Chelsea over any of the other teams interested in his services. With eight goals to his name this season, the Argentine forward could be a valuable addition to the Blues' goal-shy wide men.

Chelsea defeat Wolves to pick up first league win in six games

Chelsea overcame Wolves 3-1 at Stamford Bridge to claim their first league win in six attempts and move back into a top four spot. The Blues had to come through a fierce battle against their opponents, who defeated Manchester United just last month.

Tosin Adarabioyo opened the scoring for the Blues midway through the first half with a composed finish from inside the box. A Robert Sanchez error gifted Wolves an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, with Matt Doherty prodding the ball home from close range.

Enzo Maresca's side regained their advantage in the 60th minute as Marc Cucurella ghosted into the box before applying a clinical finish. Five minutes later, the win was sealed by Noni Madueke, who headed home from just in front of the line after a fine header from Trevoh Chalobah.

