"Aggregate of many things" - Manchester City superstar's agent Rafaela Pimenta believes her client is worth 'at least €1,000 million' 

Manchester City star Erling Haaland's manager Rafaela Pimenta believes the Norwegian is worth a whopping 1,000 million euros.

Haaland is currently represented by Pimenta, who took over from the late football agent Mino Raiola. A lawyer by profession, Pimenta crossed paths with super agent Raiola in 1998. She was his partner for 25 years before taking over the reins following his death last year.

The Brazilian, in an interview with Spanish media outlet AS, stated that Raiola stopped being involved in the business of football transfer much before his death, but ensured that Haaland was secure.

"No, no [Mino did not leave Haaland's future closed before leaving]. Mino stopped working in December 2021, when he already knew what was going to happen," she said.

Speaking about the Manchester City forward, she called him "a hilarious boy".

"It is impossible to think of him and not smile. He is a hilarious boy. We both look at each other and start laughing, it's inevitable. It is one facet of him, the other is that he is hyper-professional and serious about his work," she said.

Pimenta described her recent meeting with the 22-year-old, describing him as "super applied."

"I recently saw him at his house, I brought him a report on his social media... 84 pages long. He did not want highlights , he wanted to read it in its entirety. After three hours without getting up, studying him, he suddenly said: "I'm starving, when will you let me eat something?" By God Erling, you are at home, eat when you want! He is a super applied boy," she said.

Pimenta also refused to confirm or deny the existence of a release clause in Haaland's Manchester City contract for 2024.

"It is difficult to answer this. If I don't tell him anything, he's going to misunderstand. If I tell him something, he will also be questioned. So I prefer not to say anything," she added.

The lawyer-turned-football agent, however, believes that if and when the Norwegian moves to a different club, he will cost as much as €1000 million in transfer fees.

"We made Pogba at 80 million and everyone said... It's incredible! Today many are worth it. The top is at Neymar's 222. The numbers change. For me, Haaland is worth 1,000 million," she stated.

Pimenta believes the high sum is a testament to Haaland's potential.

"Maybe nobody is going to pay that, but it is the potential that he has when he arrives at a club. I know that nobody is going to pay 700 million for a player, but I am very clear that the value that Erling adds when he arrives at a club is immense, at least 1,000 million," she added.

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero reveals one big difference between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has scored 31 goals from 27 appearances for Manchester City this season.

Erling Haaland has kickstarted his Manchester City career in style, scoring 31 goals from 27 appearances, with four hat tricks.

While club legend Sergio Aguero has backed Haaland to break many a record in the future, he believes that the Norwegian single-handedly cannot lead his team to a league title, something only Lionel Messi is capable of doing.

“Haaland, who has been racking metrics that will break historical records, will play a major part of it,” Aguero said.

The Argentine added that a team effort is necessary to win the league.

“Excepting Leo [Lionel Messi], there's no one player who can win a League on their own. It's about the team, and City's got a very talented roster and an exceptional staff. They've given plenty evidence of their great stature, and you know they'll fight until the very end,” Aguero added.

