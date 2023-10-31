“Agree pro clubs family?” - Erling Haaland uses video game reference after scoring header against Manchester United in derby 

Erling Haaland made a funny reference to EA FC 24's Pro Clubs game mode in an Instagram story. The Norwegian striker shared an image of him ready to head the ball with the caption:

"L1 + Square = Goal. Agree Pro Clubs family?"

The Manchester City forward was at his brilliant best, scoring a brace as Pep Guardiola's side dismantled Manchester United on Sunday (October 29). Phil Foden got on the scoresheet as well as the defending champions won 3-0 in a comprehensive defeat of their cross-town rivals.

The 23-year-old has carried over his sensational form from last season. He is currently the Premier League's top scorer with 11 goals in 10 games.

The L1 + square combination refers to the command for a player to ask for a floated cross. Haaland referred to this with his second goal of the night, leaping high at the back post unmarked to make it 2-0.

With the win, City are now just two points off leaders Tottenham Hotspur. United, on the other hand, have lost five of their first 10 games and find themselves in eighth.

Roy Keane expresses concern for Manchester United following loss to Manchester City

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane stated that Manchester United's performances were far away from the levels of Manchester City. Speaking after the Red Devils' comprehensive 3-0 defeat, the former midfielder added that the visitors could have made the scoreline worse.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"It could've (got worse), but I think City had another few levels to go, but they're obsessed with controlling the game and possession. I think if they wanted to get a few more they would've done.

"United's keeper made two or three great saves, it could've been a lot worse for them today. A really poor day at the office for them - very, very poor. They are so far off it, it is hard to watch."

The defending champions produced one of their best performances, completely dominating Erik ten Hag's side. The hosts managed just three shots on target compared to the visitors' 10 on the night. Andre Onana produced a few great saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

League leader in goals Erling Haaland added a couple more to his tally and set up another for Phil Foden on the night. With the win, City moved closer to the top of the table and are currently third. Manchester United, meanwhile, have had a rough start to the campaign and find themselves eighth.