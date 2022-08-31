"Agreed personal terms for a contract until 2027"- Nicolo Schira says Arsenal are edging closer to signing £30 million rated star 

As per journalist Nicolo Shchira, Arsenal are closing in on the signing of winger Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Gunners have agreed on personal terms with the player and could seal a €30 million move in the ongoing transfer window.

If the deal is completed, the Ukrainian will become the club's sixth signing of the summer. Arsenal have already signed striker Gabriel Jesus, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, winger Marquinhos, midfielder Fabio Vieira, and goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Mudryk, 21, came through Shakhtar Donetsk's academy and has made 28 senior appearances for the club so far, registering two goals and 10 assists.

The winger generally plays on the left wing but can play on the right flank as well. The Gunners will perhaps look to use him on the right wing as a backup to Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta's side already have Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe to play on the left wing.

Foot on the Ball recently published a report on Mudryk where they compared his playing style to that of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. Mudryk will be looking to grow further under Arteta and with a young squad at Arsenal if the move materializes.

Arsenal set to be without two key players against Aston Villa

The Gunners will face Aston Villa at the Emirates in the Premier League on Wednesday (August 31). They will be looking to maintain their 100% win record and stay at the top of the table.

However, they have suffered two injury blows with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both ruled out of the Villa clash (via Football.London). Partey has picked up a thigh injury and could be out for a few weeks.

Elneny, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury in the north London side's 2-1 win over Fulham. It is unknown how serious the injury might be.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Arsenal are waiting on scan results on a hamstring injury Elneny suffered during Saturday's game. Unclear at this stage how long he will be out. Zinchenko could be in contention for Villa, was very close to making it against Fulham. Initial prognosis for Partey is quite positive. Arsenal are waiting on scan results on a hamstring injury Elneny suffered during Saturday's game. Unclear at this stage how long he will be out. Zinchenko could be in contention for Villa, was very close to making it against Fulham. Initial prognosis for Partey is quite positive.

The Gunners, however, will be boosted by the return of left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who missed the game against Fulham.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava