Ahead of Champions League playoff vs Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola makes feelings clear about Vinicius losing 2024 Ballon d’Or to Rodri

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts on Real Madrid superstar Vinicius losing the 2024 Ballon d’Or to Rodri. The two sides are set to face off in the UEFA Champions League playoff on February 11, at Etihad Stadium.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or was a controversial affair with debates about who deserves the annual honor more: Vinicius Junior or Rodri. Real Madrid even boycotted the ceremony on October 28 after learning that the Spanish midfielder would be receiving the award.

Both Vinicius Junior and Rodri had a great 2023-24 season with respect to goal contributions and achievements. The Brazilian forward registered 26 goals and made 12 assists for club and country while winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

Rodri, meanwhile, recorded nine goals and 15 assists for club and country. He won the Premier League with Manchester City and lifted the Euro 2024 trophy with Spain.

According to ESPN, Rodri was awarded the 2024 Ballon d’Or with 1170 points, 41 more than Vinícius (1129). It was officially announced that the honor is based on three main criteria. They are individual performances, decisive and impressive character, team performances and achievements, class, and fair play.

Rodri has been out of action for the majority of this season, with only three appearances in the beginning after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in September 2024. Ahead of City's upcoming match against Madrid in the Champions League playoff, Pep Guardiola was asked to opine on the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner. He replied (via @MadridXtra on X):

"Ballon d'Or? Happy for Rodri, Vini also deserved to win it because he had a great season."

While it has been a while since the 2024 Ballon d’Or, both Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti currently have a much more crucial situation at hand. Both City and Madrid have to fight each other in the two-legged playoff to ensure their spot in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The second leg is scheduled for February 19, at Santiago Bernabéu.

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's playoff clash against Real Madrid in UCL

Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts on Manchester City's upcoming clash against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. In the pre-match press conference, the Catalan coach addressed that both teams are struggling with injuries and appreciated Los Blancos' current form despite the situation. He said (via @MadridXtra on X):

"Real Madrid are at the top of the league. They're competing against a great Atletico and a great Barcelona. Both City and Madrid have had injury problems. Real Madrid always compete well in these scenarios and we will need to be at a high level to get through."

When asked about Madrid, who have lifted the trophy 15 times, being the favorites for the win, Guardiola replied (via @MadridXtra on X):

"Real Madrid are the favourites? Do what you want. We know that the tie will be tough. It makes little difference whether you are favourites or not."

City and Madrid have faced each other 12 times in the UEFA Champions League, with the Premier League side bagging four wins. The Spanish giants managed three wins and the rest five ended in a draw. The last time both sides met in the competition was the 2023-24 quarter-finals where Los Blancos won 4-3 on penalties.

