"Ahead of Haaland" - Lobo Carrasco says current Barcelona star is better than Erling Haaland

Former Barcelona winger Lobo Carrasco has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is better than Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland for the Blaugrana.

Haaland has been in red hot form since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020. The 21-year-old has scored 80 goals and provided 21 assists from 79 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

The Norway international's form for Borussia Dortmund has seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several European clubs. Barcelona are among the clubs credited with an interest in the forward.

However, Carrasco has suggested that Xavi's side do not need Haaland at the moment. The ex-Blaugrana star is of the view that Aubameyang is a better option for his former employers. He said on El Chiringuito TV:

"Aubameyang is in great form. Right now at Barcelona, I would put Aubameyang ahead of Erling Haaland. I like Haaland a lot, he has great potential. In the context, La Liga, Barcelona, at the moment, I would say Aubameyang over Haaland."

The La Liga giants acquired Aubameyang's services from Arsenal free of cost in the winter transfer window. The Gabon international has a contract with the Catalonians until the summer of 2025.

Aubameyang has made four appearances across all competitions for Xavi's side since joining them in January. He made his full debut for the club against Napoli in the Europa League last week, but could not help them to a win.

The 32-year-old then started his first La Liga game for the Cules against Valencia on Sunday. He marked the occasion by scoring a hat-trick, helping the side to a 4-1 victory over Jose Bordalas' side.

Barcelona linked with move for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland

Erling Haalang is expected to be the subject of heavy transfer interest in the summer. The Norway international reportedly has a release clause of around €75m in his contract with Borussia Dortmund. It will become active at the end of the season.

According to reports, the 21-year-old prefers a move to Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. However, there have been suggestions that Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola could work as a 'hidden weapon' for Barcelona.

Mino Raiola is said to have a good relationship with Blaugrana president Joan Laporta. The super agent is reportedly working to take three of his clients, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Paul Pogba to Camp Nou.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee