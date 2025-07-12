Ahead of Noni Madueke's transfer, son of former Champions League winner at Chelsea joins Arsenal

Arsenal have snapped up another talent from Chelsea this summer ahead of completing a deal for Noni Madueke, with the signing of Marcell Washington. The teenage star, son of ex-Blues left-back Ryan Bertrand, has swapped the Blues' academy for the Gunners'.
Still only 17 years old, Marcell Washington spent the 2024-25 season on an extended trial with the Gunners and has now been handed a professional contract. The left-back made eight appearances for the U-21 side and has been given the number 55 shirt at the club. His signing precedes that of Madueke, whose move to the Emirates is subject to a medical.
Washington was on the books of Chelsea before deciding to try out for the Gunners, playing under the watchful eyes of Per Mertesacker. He made just six U-18 appearances for the Blues before deciding to jump ship and move from West to North London.
The teenage star has huge shoes to fill as his father was once on the books of Chelsea, making his UEFA Champions League debut in the final of 2012. He impressed on the day, going on to spend three more years as their player before joining Southampton permanently in 2015. He played for Leicester City afterwards before retiring from professional football in June 2024.
Marcell Washington will immediately team up with the U-21 side at the London Colney while hoping to make his move to the first-team as soon as possible. The youngster will look at the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly as sources of motivation as he joins the Gunners permanently.
Chelsea star arrives in the UK, nearing Arsenal switch: Reports
Chelsea ace Noni Madueke has returned to the UK, where he is scheduled to undergo a medical ahead of signing for Arsenal, as per reports. The England international was the subject of an accepted bid from the Gunners and has agreed on personal terms ahead of his switch.
Madueke was with the Blues squad at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, appearing in five of six games for Enzo Maresca's side. The 23-year-old has now arrived back in England, having received permission to travel back ahead of the Blues' participation in the final against PSG.
Arsenal have already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga and youngster Marcell Washington from Chelsea this summer. The move for Madueke will see them pay around £52 million for his services as Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen his squad.