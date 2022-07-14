"Ahead of the others" - Francesco Totti settles Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate with brilliant 'footballing aliens' claim

Former Roma forward Francesco Totti claimed five years ago that Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi.

Messi and Ronaldo have been at loggerheads with each other for more than 15 years, with the pair winning a combined 12 Ballon d'Or awards. Since their near decade-long duels in La Liga, the 'GOAT' debate has divided the opinions of players, coaches and pundits alike.

Speaking ahead of the 2017 FIFA Ballon d'Or award ceremony, Totti described Ronaldo and Messi as "footballing aliens." He, as quoted by GOAL, said:

"We are talking about three footballing aliens [Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar]. I think that, in the end, Ronaldo is ahead of the others. He had an amazing season and also accomplished all of his goals with the most prestigious of teams."

During the 2016-17 season, Ronaldo won four trophies, including the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League crown. He registered 42 goals and 12 assists in 42 matches for Real Madrid across all competitions.

Messi, on the other hand, finished second behind him in the Ballon d'Or voting with 54 goals and 20 assists in 52 matches for Barcelona across all competitions.

Totti, who retired from professional football in 2017, faced the Portuguese superstar five times in the UEFA Champions League between 2007 and 2016. However, he never went toe-to-toe with the Argentine maestro during his career.

Ronaldo wants out of Old Trafford after expressing his interest in departing the club earlier this month. Meanwhile, Messi has started his pre-season preparations with PSG ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Francesco Totti splits from wife Ilary Blasi

Francesco Totti split up with his wife Ilary Blasi after 20 years of staying together. The pair have three children together – Christian, Chanel and Isabel.

The 45-year-old recently released a statement, announcing the separation with his wife. As quoted by Football Italia, he said:

"After 20 years together, my relationship with Ilary has unfortunately ended. All that I said and did over the last few months was to protect our children, who are and always will be the absolute priority in my life.

"I tried to overcome the crisis in our marriage, but today I realise the choice of a separation is – albeit painful – no longer avoidable."

The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner continued:

"I will continue to be united with Ilary in raising our marvellous three children, always with great respect for my wife. The separation process will remain a private matter and I will not make any more statements.

"I urge everyone to avoid speculation and, above all, respect the privacy of my family."

