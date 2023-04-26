AI predicts the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal, comes up with a surprise answer

Manchester City take on Arsenal in the Premier League today with the title on the line. Both sides need a win today to take a big step towards finishing on top of the table.

NeueOnlineCasinos checked with ChatGPT to predict the winner of the big match, and the AI picked Manchester City. The Cityzens are predicted to come from behind to take the win and all but end the title charge from the Gunners.

ChatGPT has predicted Gabriel Jesus will help Arsenal take the lead in the match. The Brazilian will be up against his former side and has been backed to score in the 20th minute.

AI has predicted that the Gunners will hold on to their lead until the hour mark before Kevin de Bruyne equalizes. Manchester City are backed to push on and get the win with Erling Haaland scoring to make it 2-1 in the 80th minute.

Arteta and Guardiola speak ahead of Manchester City vs Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has backed his side to go on and win the Premier League. He believes that they still have it in them to go on and lift the trophy and is ready to challenge Manchester City.

He said in his press conference ahead of the big game (via ESPN):

"One hundred per cent. But we knew from the beginning that City was the team to beat, probably with Liverpool, because of what those teams have done in the last six or seven years, they've fully deserved that credit and to be at the top. We were the ones that wanted to be closing that gap as much as we possibly could, and we are toe-to-toe with them. We knew we had to go to the Etihad, we know that after that they are going to have another five very difficult games. That game is going to be really important - if it's going to define the season, the answer is no."

Pep Guardiola has backed Arsenal to make things difficult for them and said:

"Always, I had the feeling that it would have been so difficult to play them at this stage, but after three games dropping points it will be much much more difficult now. I would have preferred it if they had come here with better results than the three last results they didn't win a game. So always it would be difficult, but with these results it will be much more difficult."

A City win will leave them just two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand.

