"Ain't no way man", "Engineered in a lab" - Fans can't stop praising Manchester City star Erling Haaland after hattrick against Manchester United

Football fans are lauding Manchester City striker Erling Haaland following his sensational hat-trick against Manchester United on October 2.

The Cityzens ran riot over their cross-city rivals with a 6-4 victory, and Haaland stole the show with yet another three goals.

The City striker netted first in the 34th minute, heading home Kevin De Bruyne's cross to give his side a 2-0 lead.

He then bagged a second just three minutes later, coming in at the back post to strike City's fourth of the afternoon.

Haaland grabbed his third and Manchester City's fifth, a brilliant finish following a low drive from left-back Sergi Gomez.

Phil Foden also got himself a hat-trick on a day that City completely destroyed Manchester United's defense.

United manager Erik ten Hag had said that his side were playing against Manchester City rather than just Haaland prior to the game.

However, his Red Devils defense could not stop the imposing Norweigan who was a threat from the minute go.

He now has found the net a remarkable 17 times in just 11 games and he managed his third hat-trick of the season in the process.

The former Borussia Dortmund frontman's father was in the stands and watched on as his son carved out a performance to remember.

Fans have been left astouned by his showing in the Manchester derby and have taken to Twitter to voice their amazement.

Here are some reactions from fans to the mesmerizing performance from the Norweigan:

ragingboner @hunkamaniac_ Haaland has to be an Android or Cyborg. Ain’t no way man Haaland has to be an Android or Cyborg. Ain’t no way man

Bryan Green ☝️☝️ @Greeney73570937 Someone just rang talk sport calling Haaland a Cyborg Someone just rang talk sport calling Haaland a Cyborg 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Dharnish @dharnishiqbal There’s no need for overreaction. Man City are ruthless and have a cyborg in Haaland up front, that was a very very bad performance, horrible shape didn’t even attempt to cut the passing lanes to Haaland off There’s no need for overreaction. Man City are ruthless and have a cyborg in Haaland up front, that was a very very bad performance, horrible shape didn’t even attempt to cut the passing lanes to Haaland off

Ohis @_ohiole_ Haaland keeps improving every game.



He might just be a cyborg Haaland keeps improving every game. He might just be a cyborg

Luu ⭐⭐ @LuuCobhamLights 𝐆𝐢𝐠𝐢 🇧🇷 @LitSego The difference is just mad The difference is just mad https://t.co/ltxBPSrNTg Erling Haaland was most definitely, without a shadow of doubt, made in a lab! Alfie can't and won't convince me otherwise 🥲 this is the real project... twitter.com/LitSego/status… Erling Haaland was most definitely, without a shadow of doubt, made in a lab! Alfie can't and won't convince me otherwise 🥲 this is the real project... twitter.com/LitSego/status…

rooney @kumille_g they saying Erling Haaland was born in 2000 but i’m not buying it. that guy was created in a lab. that’s a robot, not a human being. they saying Erling Haaland was born in 2000 but i’m not buying it. that guy was created in a lab. that’s a robot, not a human being.

Vlad Gonzalez @VladGonzalez9 Can’t believe people doubted haaland at the start 🤣 bro was made in a lab Can’t believe people doubted haaland at the start 🤣 bro was made in a lab

JoNeS◽ #the101s @kingolud4th Haaland was created in a lab, nothing you fit tell me. Haaland was created in a lab, nothing you fit tell me.

Manchester United defense had no answer for Manchester City's Haaland

Haaland's brilliance swept Manchester United aside

Manchester United's defense has been transformed under Ten Hag. The partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez has worked wonders.

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia have impressed at full-back and it boded well heading into Sunday's derby encounter with Manchester City.

However, Varane had a torrid afternoon and was substituted early through injury while Martinez was dominated by Haaland throughout.

Haaland will rightfully get all of the plaudits but his partners in crime were also at their very best, with Foden and Jack Grealish excelling in attack.

The latter's fine work down the left may have been overshadowed by his two teammates' incredible hat-tricks, but the English winger caused Dalot all sorts of problems.

Manchester City have a superstar on their hands in Haaland who really may just be the last piece of the puzzle for Champions League glory.

Next up for the Cityzens is a home game against FC Copenhagen in Europe's elite club competition. Haaland will be looking to add to his incredible goal tally this season.

