"Aint ready for whats gonna hit them", "3pts incoming" - Fans react as Real Madrid superstar returns to XI to face Valencia

Real Madrid fans have reacted with excitement on social media to their starting lineup to face Valencia at the Metsalla in La Liga on Saturday, March 2. They have good reason to be eager for the game, as it marks the return of Los Blancos superstar Jude Bellingham.

The England international is returning to the field after missing a couple of games due to injury. Bellingham has been dealing with an ankle sprain, which he picked up early in February while playing against Girona. He scored twice in a 4-0 win for his side.

This injury made him miss two La Liga matches and one UEFA Champions League game, none of which the team lost. However, his return has been much awaited, considering his impressive record this season. The 20-year-old Real Madrid superstar has already racked up 20 goals and eight assists in 29 games.

In their upcoming game against Valencia, Bellingham will likely be positioned at the tip of the diamond in the midfield. He will be providing attacking impetus alongside Brazilian forwards Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes, who are both in strong form.

As the team's top scorer, Bellingham's presence on the pitch has been greatly missed by the fans. They have taken to X to share their excitement and reveal their expectations for the Valencia game, with one fan writing:

"Valencia aint ready for whats gonna hit them"

Another added:

"Love the lineup, 3pts incoming"

Here is a selection of their posts on social media:

Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's focus for Valencia match amidst racism issues

Real Madrid are set to face Valencia at Mestalla Stadium, but it will come with some bitter memories. The last time Los Blancos visited the stadium last season, Vinicius Jr allegedly experienced racial abuse and picked up a red card.

As a result of this, Valencia had to close part of their stadium for five matches. An investigation into the racism incident is still ongoing, with Vinicius giving his statement.

This time, however, Ancelotti wants the Madridistas to focus on the football. The manager spoke to the press ahead of the game and said: (via BBC):

"All we've thought about this week is how to cause Valencia problems."

The Real Madrid manager also discussed the racial incident of last season, adding:

"The teams and the fans want a show. Don't forget what happened last year, because racist acts must be condemned and identified. Valencia did very well, identifying whoever committed that crime."

The BBC report has revealed that the Spanish authorities view the match as high-risk, and have ramped up policing at the stadium.

