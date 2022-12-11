"Airport is that way!" - Morocco fan brutally mocks Cristiano Ronaldo after FIFA World Cup elimination

Morocco fans have not held back from mocking Cristiano Ronaldo after the Atlas Lions knocked Portugal out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo came into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the hopes of getting his hands on the trophy. Portugal certainly showed signs of being able to emerge on top all the way as they made their way into the quarter-finals.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dreams came crashing down when Selecao faced Morocco in the quarter-finals on Saturday (December 10). A first-half goal from Youssef En-Nesyri saw the African side knock Fernando Santos and Co. out of the competition.

Morocco, managed by Walid Regragui, created history by becoming the first African nation to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup. Portugal's players, on the other hand, were left devastated by the result.

Ronaldo was among those who were reduced to tears after the match, which also looks to be the last World Cup outing of his career. It attracted sympathy from football fans across the globe, including many Lionel Messi supporters.

Morocco fans, though, showed no mercy to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after Portugal crashed out of the tournament. One young supporter in particular took the opportunity to brutally mock the player. She told GOAL:

"Portugal, [the] airport is that way! And, where is Ronaldo? He's crying in his car. Poor Ronaldo."

She was not the only one to take digs at Ronaldo as another fan quipped:

"I want to ask where is Ronaldo?"

The Moroccan faithful continued to make airport jokes aimed at Ronaldo and Co. One supporter said:

"Where is Cristiano? Morocco, this way! Portugal, airport!"

It now remains to be seen if the Atlas Lions can keep their dream run going by beating France in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday (December 14).

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup campaign did not go to plan

There was a lot of talk about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after he burned his bridges with Manchester United. His explosive interview with Piers Morgan saw his contract terminated with the Red Devils just two days before Portugal's opener.

The forward was thus determined to prove a point to the world and started on a positive note by leading his side to a 3-2 win against Ghana. He opened the scoring for Selecao that evening.

However, Ronaldo was dropped from the starting line-up to face Switzerland in the Round of 16 after he reacted angrily to being substituted against South Korea. He did not start either of Portugal's knockout matches.

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes