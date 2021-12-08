Ajax keen on loan move for 24-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Ajax are currently short on goalkeepers and are considering a move for Manchester United star Dean Henderson. Their first-team keeper Andre Onana has played just once since January following a doping ban.

Ajax want to try and sign Manchester United’s Dean Henderson on loan in January to help and bolster their current squad. The 24-year-old is expected to start in the Champions League on Wednesday since Manchester United have already qualified for the knockout stages.

Ralf Rangnick is set to rest many first-team players in the final game against BSC Young Boys. Henderson has only started once this season but will now get a chance to impress the new Manchester United manager against Young Boys.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Ajax are interested in signing Dean Henderson on loan next month with him reluctant to spend the second half of the season on the substitutes’ bench. [ @TelegraphDucker 🗞 Ajax are interested in signing Dean Henderson on loan next month with him reluctant to spend the second half of the season on the substitutes’ bench. [@TelegraphDucker]

The England star broke into the first team towards the end of last season and went on to make 13 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils. However, De Gea has since regained his form and fought back to regain his spot at the club.

Ajax plan to take advantage of these circumstances and try to sign Dean Henderson on loan.

Manchester United star Dean Henderson might be open to a loan deal

Dean Henderson in action for Manchester United

Andre Onana’s replacement, Maarten Stekelenburg, sustained a long time injury in August. He was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hip injury. It means that the first-team goalkeeping responsibilities are now on the shoulders of Remko Pasveer. He is Ajax's third-choice keeper and has now played in 16 of the 17 matches following his arrival from Vitesse Arnhem in the summer.

Ajax have finished at the top of their Champions League group this year. Henderson would be eligible to play for the Dutch club in the knockouts since he has not featured in the group stages for Manchester United.

It is not yet clear what Ralf Rangnick plans to do with Dean Henderson. Henderson wants to stay at Manchester United and become the club's No.1 goalkeeper. If he fails to do so, he may be ready to accept a move away from the club to keep his career afloat.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



reports it too now, and we have been linked to him before.. So.. the news of today is that according to @samuelluckhurst - who according to Manchester United fans can be seen as reliable - Ajax are interested in signing Dean Henderson on loan this January. @TeleFootball reports it too now, and we have been linked to him before.. So.. the news of today is that according to @samuelluckhurst - who according to Manchester United fans can be seen as reliable - Ajax are interested in signing Dean Henderson on loan this January.@TeleFootball reports it too now, and we have been linked to him before.. https://t.co/Ccm8VNEJcI

Also Read Article Continues below

Dean Henderson showed his worth last season when he was called upon after David de Gea’s poor run of form. Henderson proved just how good a goalkeeper he is and Manchester United will be reluctant to let him leave, even on a loan deal. Henderson is De Gea's natural successor but the Englishman may opt to take a loan deal away from the club in search of regular playing time.

Edited by Diptanil Roy