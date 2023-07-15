Ajax provide update on Edwin van der Sar after he suffered a brain haemorrhage 

Ajax have provided an update on Edwin van der Sar's health after the Dutch legend suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Van der Sar suffered the health issue while being away on vacation in Croatia. He was in critical condition and was taken to the hospital.

Ajax have now updated fans that Van der Sar remains stable in the ICU. He has been in communication with the family as well.

Their statement read:

"Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital. His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative."

"The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the ‘University Hospital of Split’ for their great care during the last week."

The statement further read:

"Edwin has to remain in the intensive care unit where he will be investigated further, and the family fervently hope he can focus on his recovery afterwards."

Edwin van der Sar is a legendary figure in the beautiful game. He has represented clubs like Manchester United and Ajax, making over 800 appearances in his club career. He is a two-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Apart from that, the former goalkeeper represented the Netherlands 130 times during his professional career.

When Edwin van der Sar snubbed Sir Alex Ferguson as the best manager he has played under

During his professional career, Edwin van der Sar has played under several top managers. He played under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United during his illustrious stint at the Old Trafford club.

He made 266 appearances under the legendary manager, winning four Premier League titles, among other honors.

Van der Sar, however, snubbed Ferguson when picking the best manager he has played under. Rather, he went on to pick compatriot Louis van Gaal as the best manager.

After the Red Devils appointed the Dutch manager, Van der Sar said back in 2014 (via Bleacher Report);

"I will say more about Louis and United once his appointment is official. But I have made it clear here before that Louis van Gaal is the best manager I have ever played for."

Van der Sar is certainly one of the finest Dutch keepers of all time. Amidst his struggles with health, fans will hope the legendary figure gets back to normalcy sooner rather than later.