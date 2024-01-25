"Ajax U18 > Ajax main team", "What kind of cooking is that?" - Fans react as Ajax U18s defeat Liverpool U18s 10-0 in friendly fixture

Ajax U-18 team trounced Liverpool U-18 10-0 in a friendly meeting between the teams in Amsterdam. The Reds U-18 side recently beat Arsenal U-18s 7-1 but were most of their players for the trip to Amsterdam. They named a team of fringe players and others from an younger age bracket to play against Ajax.

The Ajax academy is regarded as one of the finest in the world. Some of their recent graduates include Frenkie De Jong, Matthijs De Ligt, Donny Van de Beek, and Jurrien Timber.

Ajax U-18 were also without some players, such as 17-year-old Jorrel Hato, who has been promoted to the first team.

Football fans on X were surprised at the outrageous scoreline from the encounter, and used the platform to share their thoughts on the match.

"We let you win because we felt bad for you signing Jordan Henderson"

"Ajax u18 would destroy the men’s team"

See more reactions from X below;

Don-Angelo Konadu scored four times for the Dutch giants, with Skye Vink and Don O'Neil also finding the back of the net. The rest of the goals were scored by Jan Faberski, Lucas Jetten, Rayane Bounida and Kayden Wolff.

Former Liverpool skipper set to star for Ajax

Ajax have endured a rough season and are currently fifth in the Dutch Eredivisie. They have been knocked out of the UEFA Europa League and KNVB Cup.

In a bid to arrest this slump in form, Ajax have signed former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 33-year-old joins the Dutch giants on a free transfer, having cancelled his contract with Saudi outfit Al Ettifaq earlier this month. Henderson left Liverpool last summer to join Al Ettifaq, who are coached by another former Reds skipper in Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool and Ajax are familiar with each other, having done business in the past. Luis Suarez was a notable signing from Ajax to Liverpool in recent years. Henderson has begun training with the Dutch side, and could be in line to make his debut when they travel to Heracles on Saturday for their Eredivisie meeting.