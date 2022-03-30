Ajax want around €70m to part with Manchester United and Liverpool target this summer - Reports 

Ajax have reportedly placed a fee of €70m on Manchester United and Liverpool target Antony.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation since joining the Dutch giants from Sao Paulo in 2020. He has scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists in 79 games for Ajax.

Antony is also established on the international scene, with two goals scored in nine appearances for Brazil since making his international bow in October 2021.

His form has garnered attention around Europe, with Premier League giants like Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all said to be monitoring him.

Juventus are also reportedly interested in his services, having penciled him down as a potential replacement for the departing Paulo Dybala.

The Brazil international has three years left on his current deal with Ajax and the club are under no pressure to sell him.

However, the Amsterdam outfit have long been identified as a breeding ground for top European talent and it is only a matter of time before Antony leaves for a bigger club.

In light of this, the Ajax hierarchy have slapped a hefty price tag on their prized asset and believe they can raise the fee owing to the caliber of clubs interested in him.

Erik ten Hag joining Manchester United could give them an edge in signing Antony

Erik ten Hag could be the next Red Devils manager

Erik ten Hag is widely speculated to be the favorite to be appointed as the next Manchester United manager.

The 52-year-old has built a steady reputation over the last few years as one of the brightest managerial minds on the continent owing to his work with Ajax.

He guided the record Dutch champions to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019 for the first time in over two decades. He eliminated defending champions Real Madrid and Italian giants Juventus along the way and was seconds away from progressing to the final.

Erik ten Hag has won the double in each of his two full seasons in charge of Ajax and has been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant Manchester United managerial post.

If the Dutchman is appointed at Old Trafford, he could play a key role in convincing Antony to join the Red Devils.

The Brazil international has blossomed under Ten Hag's tutelag and might be swayed by the prospect of continuing his development under him at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Edited by Parimal