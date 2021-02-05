Al Ahly to face Bayern Munich in Club World Cup semi-final

Egypt's Al Ahly Sporting Club beat Qatar's Duhail in the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals. They will now face Bayern Munich for a place in the final in what would be a match between the champions of Africa and Europe.

The African champions scored the only goal of the game courtesy El Shahat. After Walter Bwalya's successful interception near the penalty area, he passed the ball to El Shahat who beat the Duhail goalkeeper.

Mohammed El Shenawy of Al Ahly had a relatively comfortable outing as Duhail failed to conjure too many goal-scoring opportunities before they conceded the opener in the 30th minute.

Eight minutes later, Walter Bwalya beat the Duhail to double Al Ahly's lead on the night. However, the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The second half was a drab affair, as Al Ahly looked to defend their slender lead. Duhail fared better, stringing together a fair share of chances, but Al Ahly stood firm to book a date with European champions Bayern Munich.

FT: Al Ahly 1-0 Al-Duhail SC

Can Al Ahly thwart European champions Bayern Munich?



Al Ahly are now set to face FC Bayern Munich in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup on the 8th of February.

They will have their task cut out against the reigning European champions, who won the continental treble last season and are comfortably leading the Bundesliga this season.

Al Ahly's best finish in the Club World Cup came in Japan 2006 when they finished third.

In the other semi-final, Palmeiras will look horns with Tigres to determine the other finalist in the Club World Cup.