Al Hilal 0-1 Chelsea: Blues player ratings as Romelu Lukaku strike takes European champions into the final | 2021 Club World Cup

Chelsea overcame Al Hilal 1-0 to advance into the finals of the 2021 Club World Cup.

Romelu Lukaku scored the goal of the match as the Blues face Brazilian side Palmeiras on Saturday for the title.

Although the European champions were in control for much of the opening half, the Saudi Arabian side looked more dangerous after the break.

However, Chelsea stood firm, weathering the storm to protect their lead and get the win.

They'll now be aiming to exorcize the ghosts of the 2012 finals loss and lift their first-ever Club World Cup trophy.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7.5/10

Despite having Edouard Mendy back in the squad, the Spaniard kept his place between the sticks and justified the same with a solid display.

He denied Moussa Marega around the hour mark before a fantastic stop on Mohamed Kanno's bullet shot.

Andreas Christensen - 7.5/10

He was a reliable figure at the back, positionally sound, strong in the air and read the game impeccably to make three tackles and two interceptions.

It was a fine performance to mark his 150th appearance for Chelsea.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The ever-reliable Brazilian was uncharacteristically shaky tonight and off the pace too but made a few good blocks.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger went about his business as usual but never charged ahead of his line, looking content to sit back in his own area.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.5/10

The Chelsea skipper lacked an end-product in the offensive half despite constant running and misplaced a few passes too.

Jorginho - 7/10

Jorginho helped keep possession and knit passes together but his evening was cut short after being taken off at half-time with a possible injury.

His importance to the side was highlighted when they struggled in midfield in the second half without him.

Mateo Kovacic - 8.5/10

A key to the balance of the team, carried the ball forward with elan and his ability in attacking transition also helped Chelsea bag a goal. An excellent performance which also fetched him the 'man of the match' award by FIFA.

Marcos Alonso - 6.5/10

The Spaniard linked up well with Kai Havertz on the left but came up short defensively.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

He laid out three key passes but his crosses were wayward and overall lacked the attacking effervescence Ziyech has imbued in the last few games.

Kai Havertz - 7.5/10

The German kept Al Hilal right-back Al-Breik busy with his pace and directness. He was unlucky to have seen a goal hit the woodwork.

Romelu Lukaku - 7.5/10

He bagged the only goal of the match but it took a deflection on its way and was generally poor. However, that goal will do him a world of good ahead of the finals on Saturday.

Substitutes

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

The Frenchman looked sloppy on some occasions but injected some much-needed flair into Chelsea's game and brought authority to their midfield.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

After the injury scare last time out, Mount refrained from exerting too much.

Malang Sarr - N/A

The youngster didn't have much time to make an impact.

