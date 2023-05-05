Al-Hilal coach offers response after being asked about Lionel Messi transfer rumors

Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz has sidestepped questions related to Lionel Messi's possible move to the Saudi Arabian club. He wants to focus his energy on their upcoming match against Urawa Reds at Saitama Stadium in the AFC Champions League final.

Messi is set to leave PSG this summer and has been linked with a surprise move to Al-Hilal. They are in talks with his agent and father Jorge Messi and are hoping to beat Barcelona and Inter Miami to the forward's signature.

However, Diaz is not thinking about the possible move and wants to focus on the next match. He was quoted by Reuters as saying:

"Now we're focused on the game. We have the final and after the final we'll see what's going to happen."

However, the Al-Hilal coach did speak about Lionel Messi earlier this season and said:

"It grows all over the world; it was seen in the World Cup. Clubs can have eight foreigners; you can have the best because there are no financial problems. ... It happened with Ronaldo, and most of Al Hilal's foreigners are international. If they continue like this, they will grow. The presence of Cristiano [Ronaldo] is important to give football more expectation. They have the possibility of buying Messi, imagine the power they have."

Messi is currently serving a two-week suspension handed to him by PSG for an unauthorized visit to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi backed to join Al-Hilal by Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate Jaloliddin Masharipov spoke about Lionel Messi's possible move to the Middle East and claimed that it would not be a financial issue for any club. He believes that the Saudi clubs would be ready to do anything they can to get the Argentine and told SPORTS.ru:

"I have no information about Messi coming to Al-Hilal. Saudi Arabia can arrange it if it wants to. There will be no problem with money. Cristiano wanted to come, the transfer was done. It all depends on Leo himself. I think that no star should miss the chance to play in the championship where Ronaldo has now arrived."

Reports suggest Al-Hilal are ready to offer Lionel Messi €400 million per season with another €100-200 million in sponsorship deals.

